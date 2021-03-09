Wyoming guard sets Mountain West Tournament record as Cowgirls end Boise State’s streak

Boise State’s Jade Loville drives around two Wyoming defenders during the Broncos’ 53-38 loss to the Cowgirls in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals Tuesday in Las Vegas. Mountain West/NCAA Photos

Now was not the time for the not-so-good version of the Boise State women’s basketball team to show up.

Or was the Wyoming defense really that good?

A day after scoring 78 points, the Broncos shot just 28% from the floor and fell 53-38 to Wyoming in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The loss ends Boise State’s 13-game tournament winning streak dating back to the 2017 season.

“I thought Wyoming played really hard, really physical, really scrappy and beat us to a lot of loose balls,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “They just really got after it, and we couldn’t ever establish anything offensively.”

Wyoming (13-9) advances to the tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons. The seventh-seeded Cowgirls will face No. 4 Fresno State (16-9) at 9 p.m. MT on Wednesday, and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. And for the first time in five seasons, the winner will be someone other than Boise State.

“It’s hard. We had quite a streak going here,” Presnell said. “But that happens. Good things come to an end sometimes, and it’s time to start a new one.”

The Cowgirls forced 23 Boise State turnovers, led by junior guard Tommi Olson, who set a single-game tournament record with nine steals. The previous record was eight steals by UNLV’s Dakota Gonzalez, a graduate of Highland High in Pocatello.

If not for Alexis Mark’s jumper before the halftime buzzer, Boise State would have tied the Mountain West Tournament record for fewest points in a half. As it was, the Broncos found themselves down 18-12 at the break, which tied for the second-fewest points in a half in tournament history.

Boise State (14-9) missed its first seven shot attempts and was a combined 2-for-21 from the floor (9.5%) with about 4 minutes until halftime. Mark then scored all eight of Boise State’s points over the final 3:59 of the second quarter.

The Broncos’ shooting did not improve much in the second half (34.8%), and the Cowgirls scored 25 points in the third quarter and led by as many as 20 points, 45-25, at the start of the fourth quarter. Boise State finished 0-for-10 from beyond the arc.

“I think they were extremely physical, and I don’t mean that in any kind of negative way,” Presnell said of Wyoming. “I just think that they manhandled us, and we didn’t handle it and didn’t respond very well. We got kind of set on our heels by it.”

Mark was the only Bronco to finish in double figures, notching 12 points, four rebounds and two steals. In the final game of her collegiate career, Boise State redshirt senior center Mallory McGwire pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Broncos blocked a combined eight shots in the loss, increasing their season total to 149, which is a new single-season record. The previous record was 146 blocked shots in 33 games by the 2014-15 squad.

WYOMING 53, BOISE ST. 38

WYOMING (13-9)

Dagny Davidsdottir 7-10 1-2 15; Quinn Weidemann 4-11 0-0 10; Alba Sanchez Ramos 3-12 2-3 9; Grace Ellis 1-5 3-4 6; Tommi Olson 2-6 0-0 4; Ola Ustowska 1-2 0-0 3; McKinley Bradshaw 1-5 1-2 3; Jaye Johnson 1-2 0-0 3; Lexi Bull 0-0 0-0 0; Landri Hudson 0-0 0-0 0; Marta Savic 0-0 0-0 0; Paula Salazar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 7-11 53.

BOISE ST. (14-9)

Alexis Mark 6-10 0-0 12; Jade Loville 3-11 2-2 8; Anna Ostlie 1-5 3-3 5; Abby Muse 2-5 0-1 4; Martina Machalova 1-2 1-1 3; Rachel Bowers 1-2 0-0 2; Mallory McGwire 0-6 2-2 2; Cristina Gil 0-1 2-2 2; Elodie Lalotte 0-1 0-0 0; Mary Kay Naro 0-6 0-0 0; Kimora Sykes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 10-11 38.

Wyoming....................... 7 11 25 10 — 53

Boise St...................... 4 8 13 13 — 38

3-point goals — Wyoming 6-17 (Weidemann 2-3; Ellis 1-4; Sanchez Ramos 1-5; Ustowska 1-2; Johnson 1-2; Salazar 0-1), Boise St. 0-10 (Loville 0-1; Ostlie 0-4; McGwire 0-2; Gil 0-1; Naro 0-1; Sykes 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Wyoming 36 (Johnson 6; Olson 6), Boise St. 37 (McGwire 11). Assists — Wyoming 12 (Olson 4), Boise St. 6 (McGwire 2). Total fouls — Wyoming 10, Boise St. 10. Technical fouls — None.