Boise State women push Mountain West Tournament unbeaten streak to 13 games

Boise State junior guard Jade Loville had 13 points at halftime of the Broncos’ Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal against Colorado State on Monday in Las Vegas. Boise State Athletics

The Boise State women’s basketball team has advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament for the fifth consecutive season.

The sixth-seeded Broncos upset No. 3 Colorado State 78-65 in a quarterfinal matchup Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center. Boise State has now won 13 straight tournament games dating back to 2017.

Junior guard Jade Loville, an All-Mountain West first-team selection, paced the Broncos with 29 points, four assists and three rebounds. Freshman forward Alexis Mark added a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds and freshman guard Anna Ostlie contributed 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Boise State (14-8) draws Wyoming (12-9) in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday at Thomas & Mack. The game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network, which is available at themw.com/watch.

The 6 p.m. MT semifinal features No. 1 New Mexico (15-3) vs. No. 4 Fresno State (15-9).

The seventh-seeded Cowgirls have already won two games at the tournament, defeating No. 10 Utah State 69-41 in the first round and upsetting No. 2 UNLV 72-56 in the quarterfinals with a tournament-record 15 triples.

Boise State swept Wyoming in a two-game series in January in Boise. The Broncos won 68-61 and 68-62.

