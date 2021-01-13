With best start to league play in program history, Boise State extends record win streak

Redshirt junior Mladen Armus goes up for a dunk against Wyoming on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming. Wyoming Athletics

Eight Boise State players scored — including six in double figures — as the Broncos wrapped up a sweep of Wyoming in Mountain West play.

Boise State defeated Wyoming 90-70 on Wednesday night at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming, to push its school-record winning streak to 12 games. The Broncos (12-1) remain atop the conference standings with a perfect 8-0 mark, which is the best start to league play in program history.

Junior Devonaire Doutrive led the Broncos with 17 points and five rebounds, and Abu Kigab (15 points), RayJ Dennis (14), Derrick Alston Jr. (14), Marcus Shaver Jr. (12) and Mladen Armus (10) also scored in double digits.

Boise State will be back in Boise for two Mountain West games against Fresno State next week. The games are set for 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20 (Fox Sports 1), and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 (CBS Sports Network), at ExtraMile Arena.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Freshman guard Anna Ostlie had nine points in 13 minutes off the bench as Boise State held off Wyoming 68-62 on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State Athletics

WOMEN: BOISE STATE 68, WYOMING 62

As she continues to work back to full strength from a knee injury she sustained in high school, freshman guard Anna Ostlie has been limited to 12 minutes per game for the Boise State women’s basketball team.

Ostlie ended up logging 13 minutes on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena, and that extra minute proved to be crucial.

The Broncos were clinging to a one-point lead over Wyoming when Ostlie drove into the key for a floater with 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Phoenix product then closed out the victory with two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to send Boise State to its second win over Wyoming in three days.

“She’s a really good player, like a really good player,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said in a postgame Zoom interview. “She can shoot a little bit like (former Boise State standout) Riley Lupfer can shoot, with a little more point guard ball skills. We’ve been having her on like a 12-minute limit, so I’m trying to play her 3 minutes in the first half and 9 minutes in the second half. And I’m telling you, we’re counting, because we need her out there.”

Ostlie contributed nine points, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes off the bench to help Boise State improve to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in Mountain West play, including a 7-0 mark at home.

“We had such a nucleus last year that took great pride in everything — wearing white, playing at home, winning the tournament,” Presnell said. “So we kind of start with winning our home games and defending ExtraMile Arena and that sort of thing. Then hopefully, if we get to the tournament, we get to wear white. White’s a big deal, because that means you’re supposed to win. That’s kind of how we look at it right now. We’re just trying to take over and play well at home.”

Wyoming took a 57-56 lead on an Alba Sanchez Ramos 3-pointer with 3:45 on the clock in the fourth quarter. Boise State junior Jade Loville answered by drawing a foul on a drive to the hoop and making a pair of free throws at the 2:35 mark for a 58-57 BSU advantage. It was the ninth and final lead change of the game, but the Cowgirls (4-5, 2-4) didn’t go away quietly.

With the Broncos in the bonus, Wyoming sent Boise State to the free-throw line five times over the final 30 seconds. The Broncos converted on 8-of-10 freebies during the stretch and went 17-of-21 overall to seal the win.

Loville was a perfect 6-for-6 at the line and finished with a team-leading 22 points. Freshman forward Alexis Mark added 12 points and tied her career high with eight rebounds. Redshirt senior center Mallory McGwire totaled nine points and eight rebounds, and freshman point guard Mary Kay Naro had seven points, four assists and four rebounds.

“Obviously on our (pregame) video it says ‘leave a legacy,’ ” Mark said. “That means a lot to us, because previous players all put in the work to be as successful as they are, and we want to be the next to do it, no matter how young we are.”

The Broncos will be on the road next week for a pair of Mountain West games against Fresno State. The games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Both games will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network, which is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn.

The Broncos and Bulldogs (4-5, 2-2 MW) faced off in the 2020 Mountain West Tournament championship game, with the Broncos winning 80-76 in overtime for their unprecedented fourth consecutive tournament title. Fresno State returns all five starters from last season, although the Bulldogs have not had their full roster available for every game this season. Reigning Mountain West Player of the Year Maddi Utti did not play in Fresno State’s most recent 81-69 loss to CSU Bakersfield on Jan. 10.

“We’re going to prepare and start working on their zone defense and stuff on Friday,” Presnell said. “(We’ll) prepare that they’ll all be there and gangbusters and ready to beat us. It’s just really good for our freshmen to get to play at that kind of environment in terms of the intensity and the level of play.”

WYOMING (4-5, 2-4 MW)

Alba Sanchez Ramos 7-12 1-2 17; McKinley Bradshaw 5-8 2-2 14; Dagny Davidsdottir 4-9 4-4 12; Grace Ellis 1-3 2-2 5; Tommi Olson 2-4 1-2 5; Jaye Johnson 1-6 1-2 4; Quinn Weidemann 1-14 0-0 3; Marta Savic 1-4 0-0 2; Ola Ustowska 0-0 0-0 0; Paula Salazar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 11-14 62.

BOISE ST. (8-1, 5-1 MW)

Jade Loville 8-14 6-6 22; Alexis Mark 5-8 2-2 12; Anna Ostlie 3-7 2-2 9; Mallory McGwire 2-5 3-5 9; Mary Kay Naro 2-4 3-4 7; Abby Muse 2-4 0-0 4; Raigan Reed 1-4 0-0 2; Kimora Sykes 1-4 0-0 2; Rachel Bowers 0-1 1-2 1; Elodie Lalotte 0-1 0-0 0; Martina Machalova 0-0 0-0 0; Cristina Gil 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 17-21 68.

Wyoming....................... 14 12 18 18 — 62

Boise St...................... 10 22 14 22 — 68

3-point goals — Wyoming 7-19 (Sanchez Ramos 2-3; Bradshaw 2-2; Ellis 1-1; Johnson 1-4; Weidemann 1-7; Salazar 0-1; Davidsdottir 0-1), Boise St. 3-11 (McGwire 2-2; Ostlie 1-4; Reed 0-2; Sykes 0-2; Gil 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Wyoming 35 (Bradshaw 6; Sanchez Ramos 6; Davidsdottir 6), Boise St. 34 (McGwire 8; Mark 8). Assists — Wyoming 11 (Olson 5), Boise St. 10 (Naro 4). Total fouls — Wyoming 15, Boise St. 15. Technical fouls — None.