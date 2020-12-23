Boise State bounces New Mexico behind career night from Rice, Alston dunk fest

Redshirt sophomore Max Rice scored a career-high 22 points in Boise State’s 89-52 win over New Mexico on Wednesday at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State Athletics

During a timeout late in the second half, New Mexico coach Paul Weir looked at the stat sheet and rubbed the back of his head.

Weir tossed the paper aside and thrust his hands into his pockets. There really wasn’t anything to say.

Between Max Rice’s career night and Derrick Alston Jr.’s collection of highlight reel dunks, the Boise State men’s basketball team left the Lobos looking helpless in an 89-52 Mountain West victory Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena.

Rice and Alston each finished with 22 points as the Broncos (6-1, 2-0 MW) pushed their win streak to six games.

Rice established career bests for points (22), field goals made (9), field goals attempted (13) and 3-pointers attempted (7). His four made triples tied his career best.

Meanwhile, Alston was a perfect 9-for-9 from the floor with four dunks, each of which seemed to out do the one before.

Marcus Shaver Jr., who had missed the Broncos’ last three games with a foot injury, returned to the lineup and totaled 13 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of action.

Boise State is scheduled to face San Jose State on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2. The Spartans recently relocated their men’s and women’s basketball teams to Phoenix, Arizona, because of a Santa Clara County health directive that does not allow teams to participate in full practices and games against outside competition.

The SJSU squads have set up day-to-day operations at Arizona Grand Resort & Spa.

A tipoff time and location for the Broncos’ Dec. 31 game against the Spartans in Phoenix has not yet been set. The Jan. 2 game begins at 6:30 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1 and is scheduled to be played at Grand Canyon University.

