Arizona transfer’s Boise State men’s basketball debut still on hold; Shaver Jr. out

Devonaire Doutrive, a transfer from Arizona, has not yet made his debut with the Boise State men’s basketball team. AP

Devonaire Doutrive will not make his Boise State men’s basketball debut in the opening game of the Broncos’ Mountain West series against New Mexico.

Doutrive, a transfer from Arizona, was in street clothes during warmups Monday night at ExtraMile Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

“Devonaire Doutrive will not suit up tonight,” a Boise State spokesperson said before the game. “We are still working through the process.”

Doutrive was expected to be eligible at the conclusion of the first semester. When asked about Doutrive’s status earlier this week, Boise State coach Leon Rice said: “There’s always all kinds of things that you have to do. It’s never as easy as it seems.”

Fellow guard Marcus Shaver Jr., who started the Broncos’ first three games of the season, was also not in uniform. Shaver has sat out the last two games with a left foot injury.

