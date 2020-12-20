New Mexico at Boise State men’s basketball series: How to watch, prediction, odds

Boise State guard Derrick Alston Jr. sidearms an assist to teammate RJ Williams in the paint while guarded by New Mexico forward Jordan Arroyo on Feb. 23, 2020, at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The NCAA Division I Council granted a blanket waiver Dec. 16 allowing all transfer student-athletes to compete immediately this season.

Hours later, players suited up for the first time for their new teams, including Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz (Santa Clara) and Memphis’ DeAndre Williams (Evansville).

That should have been music to the ears of Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice regarding transfers Devonaire Doutrive (Arizona) and Donovan Ivory (UMass Lowell).

But Rice would not confirm during a Zoom call Saturday with local media whether Doutrive and Ivory would be available for the Broncos’ Mountain West series opener against New Mexico. The two-game series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday (Fox Sports 1) and 8 p.m. Wednesday (CBS Sports Network) at ExtraMile Arena.

“There’s always all kinds of things that you have to do,” Rice said. “It’s never as easy as it seems.”

In order to be eligible for the waiver, athletes must be enrolled full time at their new school for the fall 2020 term, it must be their first transfer from a four-year school, the athlete must have left their previous school in good standing academically and not facing disciplinary suspension, and both the coach and the athlete must certify that impermissible recruiting did not take place.

▪ Sophomore guard RayJ Dennis has already made more two-point field goals in five games this season (23) than he did in 32 games last season (22). Dennis is the Broncos’ second-leading scorer at 14 points per game.

▪ Boise State ranks No. 15 in the nation — and tops in the Mountain West — with a turnover margin of +6.2 per game. The Broncos have had seven or more steals in five straight games.

▪ Boise State ranks No. 30 in the country in 3-point field goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 26.5%. Last year’s team held opponents to a program record 29.9% from deep.

▪ Through three games against one NAIA, one NCAA Division III and one Division I opponent, New Mexico ranks No. 1 nationally in offensive rebounds per game at 21.67. The Lobos also are tops in rebound margin (31). New Mexico senior Makuach Maluach and freshman Bayron Matos are both averaging 3.67 offensive boards per game, which is tied for 21st in the country.

BOISE STATE VS. NEW MEXICO

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Wednesday

Where: ExtraMile Arena

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Monday); CBS Sports Network (Wednesday)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Abe Jackson)

Records: Boise State 4-1; New Mexico 3-0

Series: New Mexico leads 12-6

Last meeting: Boise State won 74-61 on Feb. 23, 2020, in Boise

Vegas line: Boise State by 10.5

KenPom rating: Boise State 89; New Mexico 204

Ken Pomeroy, who created the popular college basketball statistical website KenPom.com, ranks every Division I team using an adjusted efficiency margin, which Pomeroy defines as the difference between a team’s offensive and defensive efficiency.

According to Pomeroy’s detailed statistical analysis, Boise State has an 84% chance of beating New Mexico. His score prediction is a 78-67 BSU victory.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index: Boise State has an 82.2% chance of winning with a predicted point differential of 10.1.

Note: All rankings and statistics are through Saturday’s games.