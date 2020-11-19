Four-time defending champion Boise State won’t be the Mountain West favorite in 2020-21

Boise State’s run of three consecutive seasons as the preseason favorite in the Mountain West came to an end Thursday.

The Broncos received 221 points and one first-place vote and were predicted to finish third in a poll of the league’s 11 women’s basketball coaches and select media members.

Redshirt senior center Mallory McGwire — the Broncos’ only returning starter — was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. She is joined on the preseason team by Fresno State’s Maddi Utti and Haley Cavinder, San Jose State’s Ayzhiana Basallo, and San Diego State’s Sophia Ramos.

McGwire appeared in every game last season for the Broncos, averaging 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 Reno, Nevada, native finished the 2019-20 season with 50 blocks and 266 rebounds, which is the second-most in a single season in Boise State history.

McGwire scored in double figures 13 times last season and posted six double-doubles, highlighted by a 21-point, 17-rebound conference debut in which she hit the game-winning 3-pointer against New Mexico.

The Broncos have gone a combined 43-11 in Mountain West play over the past three seasons. Including conference tournament games, they have won 45 of their last 52 meetings against Mountain West foes. Boise State won an unprecedented fourth straight Mountain West Tournament championship last season.

Fresno State, which returns all five starters, is the league’s preseason favorite. The Bulldogs received 22 of a possible 26 first-place votes and 266 points. San Jose State landed in the No. 2 spot with two first-place nods and 239 points.

Utti also was named the Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, while New Mexico’s LaTascya Duff was selected as the MW Preseason Newcomer of the Year, and San Diego State’s Asia Avinger was picked the MW Preseason Freshman of the Year.

2020-21 MOUNTAIN WEST PRESEASON POLL

Note: first-place votes in parentheses

1. Fresno State (22) 266

2. San José State (2) 239

3. Boise State (1) 221

4. San Diego State (1) 185

5. Wyoming 173

6. New Mexico 145

7. Air Force 120

8. Colorado State 117

9. UNLV 111

10. Nevada 95

11. Utah State 44