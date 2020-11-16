March Madness won’t be coming to Boise; Broncos could get run game going vs. Hawaii

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced Monday it plans to move the 2021 NCAA Tournament to one geographic location to “enhance the safety and well-being of the event.”

That means Boise will no longer host first- and second-round games at ExtraMile Arena on the campus of Boise State University this coming March.

“We are obviously incredibly disappointed, but understand the decision to move the NCAA Tournament to a single geographic area for 2021,” said Bob Carney, Boise State interim athletic director, in a prepared statement. “Boise State University, Boise State athletics and the city of Boise were looking forward to once again showcasing one of the best tournament environments in the country, as we have done several times before.

“We would like to thank our fans, staff, volunteers, hotel partners and the Treasure Valley for their support in advance of hosting the tournament, and we look forward to the opportunity to once again host in the future.”

All tickets for the tournament were purchased through the NCAA. As such, Boise State’s ticket office does not have the ability to refund purchases. That process will be handled by the NCAA.

The NCAA is in preliminary talks with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to potentially host the 68-team tournament around the metropolitan area during the coordinated dates in March and April. Indianapolis was already slated to host the Final Four from April 3-5.

The committee said the decision to move the tournament to one central location would make it easier to manage safety protocols across the board — from travel, to lodging, to practice to games — regarding COVID-19.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, in a news release. “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”

Boise’s eligibility to host tournament games had already been called into question over the summer because of Idaho’s House Bill 500, which limits transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

“As we have previously stated, Idaho’s House Bill 500 and resulting law is harmful to transgender student-athletes and conflicts with the NCAA’s core values of inclusivity, respect and the equitable treatment of all individuals,” the NCAA said.

Men’s basketball: Houston confirms matchup with BSU

Boise State’s nonconference schedule has experienced a lot of upheaval as teams navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

First the Orlando Invitational fell through, including a potential meeting with top-ranked Gonzaga. Then a last-minute matchup with No. 6 Kansas was nixed.

But Boise State will still get a shot at a ranked team during its nonconference schedule. No. 17 Houston recently announced its nonconference schedule, which includes a game against Boise State on Nov. 27 at the Fertitta Center in Houston.

The Broncos are then scheduled to play Sam Houston State in the Southwest Showcase on Nov. 29 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Boise State plans to open the season Nov. 25 against a non-Division I opponent at ExtraMile Arena, but that plan has yet to be finalized.

Keep an eye on the NBA Draft

The 2020 NBA Draft is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN, and there’s a chance Boise State graduate Justinian Jessup could hear his name called.

In his latest mock draft for The Athletic, Sam Vecenie has Jessup going with the final pick of the second round (No. 60) to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In its Top 100 best available players for the 2020 NBA Draft, ESPN pegs Jessup at No. 55.

“A sleeper draft-and-stash candidate having already signed a deal with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL, Jessup is one of the best shooters in the draft with positional size at 6-7,” ESPN said. “Not only did he knock down just under 41% of his 3s on 788 career attempts, Jessup regularly defended the other team’s best player last season.

“He’s also comfortable facilitating out of second-side pick-and-rolls and handoffs. He’s far from a run-and-jump athlete, but Jessup fits a prototype that has become more prevalent in the modern NBA.”

Jessup is in quarantine in Australia as he prepares for the NBL season, according to the Off The Blue podcast with Chris Lewis.

Football: Williams honored by Mountain West

For the fifth time in his career and the second time in the last three weeks, Boise State redshirt senior Avery Williams was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week.

Williams blocked two punts in the Broncos’ 52-21 victory over Colorado State last Thursday, both of which resulted in touchdowns. Williams recovered the first one in the end zone for the game’s opening score, and the second was scooped up by teammate DJ Schramm and returned 20 yards for a TD.

Williams also averaged 12.1 yards per punt return, with a long of 33. Two of his returns ended up in Colorado State territory and led to scoring drives.

After last week’s performance, Williams now has seven special-teams touchdowns (four punt return, two kick return, one blocked punt return) and five blocked kicks over his career.

Run game in for a boost vs. Hawaii?

Boise State’s ground game hasn’t been particularly productive over the past two games. The Broncos managed just 61 rushing yards in a loss to BYU followed by 89 yards in a win over Colorado State.

But coach Bryan Harsin says the blame doesn’t belong solely to junior Andrew Van Buren, who has taken over at running back after starter George Holani suffered an apparent leg injury against Air Force.

And Van Buren could be in for a breakout game when the Broncos (2-1, 3-0 MW) play at Hawaii (2-2 MW) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:02 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.

“He’s getting better as he goes,” Harsin said Monday. “We need to help him. Part of our run game is making sure that we help and we block the guys downfield we’re supposed to block — we don’t miss a safety and wide receiver; we have good snaps; we hand the ball off on time. I mean, there’s a lot of other factors that come into play when you’re talking about the tailback position. But he’s gonna have a great week.”

Hawaii ranks last in the Mountain West in run defense, giving up an average of 251.5 rushing yards per game. The Warriors are coming off a 34-10 loss to San Diego State in which they gave up 326 yards on the ground, including Greg Bell’s 160-yard, two-TD performance to lead the Aztecs.

“I’ve always thought Andrew — and I still do — I think he’s a very good tailback,” Harsin said. “I think he can be an excellent player at that position.”

Harsin said he remains hopeful the Broncos will get more depth back at running back.

BSU names AD search committee

Boise State announced Monday the members of the committee who will help choose the university’s next athletic director.

The search committee will be chaired by Randy Hales, entrepreneur, business leader and vice president of Boise State’s Foundation Board. Other members of the committee include Matthew Ewing, vice president of University Advancement; Lida Uribe-Florez, chairwoman of Educational Technology and faculty representative; Linda Clark, State Board of Education member, Boise State alumna and athletics supporter; Gordy Presnell, women’s basketball coach; Nic Hunt, graduate student in kinesiology with training in biomechanical engineering; and Malia Pivec, undergraduate student, cross-country runner and leader of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

“I am delighted to engage with Boise State University in this way,” Hales said in a prepared statement. “Boise State athletics has established itself as a national brand, and we are determined to capitalize on that momentum by identifying candidates and leaders for President (Marlene) Tromp and Boise State that build on the winning tradition and further elevate our athletic programs to consistently compete with the best in the country.”

An executive search firm will be selected by Dec. 1 to assist Boise State in the search effort. Mike Alden, the former AD at Missouri, is advising Boise State throughout the transition. The university plans to name an AD by March 2021.