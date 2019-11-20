Boise State, BYU need overtime to settle first men’s basketball meeting since 2008

Boise State guard Derrick Alston scores on a drive and gets fouled by BYU guard Zac Seljaas in the first half Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State went 1-9 in games decided by a single possession or in overtime during the 2018-19 season, earning the distinction of the unluckiest team in the country by KenPom.com.

Maybe the Broncos’ luck has finally changed.

Boise State defeated BYU 72-68 in overtime on Wednesday night at ExtraMile Arena behind redshirt junior Derrick Alston’s game-leading 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Alston entered Wednesday’s game averaging 25.0 points per game, which is the top mark in the Mountain West and No. 6 in the country. With his 26-point outing against the Cougars, he becomes the first Bronco in program history to score 20 points or more in each of the team’s first four games of the season. Alston surpasses Roberto Bergersen (1998-99) and Greg Bunn (1971-72), who each scored 20 or more in Boise State’s first three games.

The 6-foot-9 Alston scored the Broncos’ first four points in overtime, and Justinian Jessup added seven of his nine points in the extra frame.

Boise State will travel to Stockton, California, to play Pacific in a nonconference game that starts at 5 p.m. MT on Saturday. The game will be available on the radio at 670 AM.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.