Poor shooting night costs Boise State in loss to Washington State

Boise State forward A’Shanti Coleman fights to control the ball defended by Washington State’s Johanna Muzet on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at ExtraMile Arena in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State women’s basketball team had visions of redemption going into Wednesday’s nonconference game against Washington State.

But the Broncos shot just 17.6 percent from the floor in the first quarter and a season-low 38.1 percent overall in an 80-68 loss to the Cougars (3-0) at ExtraMile Arena.

“I think we wanted it so bad that we just didn’t have kind of the hype to get us there,” Boise State senior Braydey Hodgins said. “We got demolished by them last year, so no moral victories here. We just wanted it so bad that I think a lot of us just had some anxiety.”

Hodgins led the Broncos with 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half. No other Bronco reached double figures.

After going 3-for-17 from the floor in the first quarter, the Broncos found themselves down 35-23 at halftime. Boise State went 6 minutes without a field goal in the first half, an 0-for-9 stretch that spanned the first and second quarters and saw the Cougars push ahead 25-10.

The early deficit proved insurmountable as both teams scored 45 points in the second half.

“I don’t think we were ready, and that’s on me,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “We should be able to get better shots than we took at the beginning of the game, and it’s on them that they missed the shot. But it’s on me that we didn’t get better looks.”

Boise State had trouble keeping up with Washington State redshirt senior Borislava Hristova for the second year in a row. Hristova scored 30 on the Broncos in last year’s 95-71 loss in Pullman, and she dropped a game-leading 25 points with 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s matchup. WSU shot 54.8 percent from the floor, including 70.3 percent in the second half.

“I was on her a lot of the game. You just have to take it personal that she’s not going to get another shot and she’s definitely not going to get another make,” Hodgins said. “I think she’s the best player we’ve seen so far this season, and so that’ll help us in the beginning carry that over for our next couple games and beyond.”

The Broncos (3-2) face their first ranked team of the season Sunday when they travel to play No. 8 Louisville (3-0) in Kentucky. The Cardinals advanced to the Elite Eight last season and beat Boise State 74-55 in a regular-season matchup last November in Boise. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network and 1350 AM.

Note: Senior guard Ellie Woerner did not suit up for the Broncos against Washington State. Woerner, who is averaging 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game off the bench, injured a knee at UAB. Her injury is not expected to be season-ending.

WASHINGTON ST. 80, BOISE ST. 68

WASHINGTON ST. (3-0)

Borislava Hristova 12-17 0-0 25; Jovana Subasic 8-14 0-0 17; Chanelle Molina 5-13 0-0 12; Johanna Muzet 4-7 1-1 9; Emma Nankervis 1-3 4-4 6; Shir Levy 2-2 0-0 4; Ula Motuga 1-4 0-0 3; Cherilyn Molina 1-2 0-0 2; Grace Sarver 0-0 2-2 2; Bella Murekatete 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 7-7 80.

BOISE ST. (3-2)

Braydey Hodgins 6-13 6-8 20; Rachel Bowers 4-8 1-2 9; A’Shanti Coleman 2-8 3-4 8; Jayde Christopher 3-6 0-2 8; Jade Loville 3-8 1-2 7; Mallory McGwire 3-11 0-0 7; Riley Lupfer 2-8 0-0 6; Maggie Freeman 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-63 11-18 68.

Washington St................. 20 15 22 23 — 80

Boise St...................... 10 13 21 24 — 68

3-point goals — Washington St. 5-13 (Molina 2-5; Motuga 1-3; Subasic 1-2; Hristova 1-2; Muzet 0-1), Boise St. 9-25 (Christopher 2-4; Hodgins 2-4; Lupfer 2-7; Freeman 1-1; McGwire 1-4; Coleman 1-2; Loville 0-2; Bowers 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 36 (Hristova 10), Boise St. 30 (Christopher 6; Coleman 6). Assists — Washington St. 13 (Hristova 3; Molina 3), Boise St. 14 (Christopher 7). Total fouls — Washington St. 16, Boise St. 12. Technical fouls — None. A — 1,257.