With a core group of ‘Idaho guys,’ C of I basketball aims for another decorated season

Round 2 of the 2019 United Heritage Insurance Mayors’ Cup started strikingly similar to the first.

The College of Idaho men’s basketball team used a barrage of early 3-pointers to build a sizable lead on Northwest Nazarene, only this time the Yotes didn’t let up.

C of I knocked down 14 3-pointers and led by as many as 29 points on its way to a 90-69 victory over the Nighthawks on Tuesday night at the J.A. Albertson Activities Center. The Coyotes will keep the traveling Mayors’ Cup trophy until next year’s series, which is the oldest collegiate rivalry in the state.

It was quite the turnaround from the 66-57 defeat the Yotes absorbed last week in the first game of the home-and-home series.

“I’ll tell you this, adversity brings out true character, and what you saw seven days after our loss at NNU was a team that handles adversity and loves each other,” College of Idaho coach Colby Blaine said. “They understand their road map to success.”

With the help of a largely Idaho-based roster, the Yotes have won back-to-back Cascade Conference Tournament titles and made two straight appearances in the NAIA Division II national tournament semifinals. Twelve of the 16 players on C of I’s roster hail from the Gem State along with Blaine, who is a Boise High graduate.

“I’m an Idaho guy, and I love Idaho guys. It’s been a huge key to our success,” Blaine said. “... When you get guys who are from the community and understand what this college is all about and our program is all about, they play with a spirit and they play with their soul and you saw it tonight.”

The Coyotes (5-1) return three starters and eight lettermen overall from last year’s team. They’re led by the trio of seniors Talon Pinckney (Centennial High), Nate Bruneel (Rocky Mountain) and Jake Bruner (Prairie). Coaches around the country believe the Yotes have the talent to make another run at a national title. C of I checked in at No. 3 in the Preseason NAIA Division II Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

“We know that we want to win, and we know we have the system to do it,” Pinckney said. “It’s just a couple more tweaks and a little bit more advantages that are going to help us get to that national championship.”

A win over NCAA Division II NNU should help College of Idaho prepare for a challenging conference slate that begins Dec. 6 at home against Warner Pacific. Conference rival Oregon Tech received the preseason nod in a poll of the league’s coaches after ousting the Yotes in last season’s national semifinals. The two teams meet Dec. 20 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, and Jan. 25 in Caldwell.

“Well, the funny thing about goals is there’s quantitative goals and qualitative goals,” Blaine said. “Quantitative is to win the national championship, no question. The qualitative goal that we want to do is become the best team we can become.

“So that’s where you see the huddles, you see the energy, you see the love for each other. That’s what we’re focused on every night. When we work to become legacy driven, which is our quote, then we get everything else that we want.”

In Tuesday’s rematch — the 208th meeting between the Canyon County rivals — Bruneel started off the scoring for C of I with back-to-back 3-pointers. Pinckney followed with a three-point play, and junior Connor Desaulniers (Centennial) added a jumper in the key for an 11-2 lead with 15:42 on the clock.

Bruneel tallied a season-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers and a monster dunk on an alley-oop pass from redshirt freshman Braydon West (Highland) that sent the C of I student section into a frenzy.

“He takes a lot of pressure off our team. He’s so dynamic. He can do a lot of things offensively,” Blaine said. “He hit his first two threes tonight, and it really just gave our team a lot of confidence. We do definitely need to keep playing through him. But he’s a great driver. He finishes at the rim, offensive rebounds. He does so much for this team to take pressure off of us and allow everybody else just to play their role.”

NNU fought back to within 14-12, but the one-possession game quickly evaporated as C of I went on a 20-5 run for a 34-17 lead with 7:49 left before halftime. The Coyotes dispelled any hopes the Nighthawks might have had about a second-half comeback by sinking four 3-pointers shortly after the break.

“I loved the confidence we showed,” Blaine said. “The other big thing is we handled momentum. In rivalry games momentum can shift really quickly, and we shot the ball with confidence, we played defense with confidence and that momentum never really shifted.”

Juniors Ricardo Time and Jalen Galloway (Mountain View) each notched 17 points, and Pinckney made it four Yotes in double figures with 13 points and a game-leading seven assists. Ezekiel Alley led NNU (3-1) with 18 points, while Adalberto Diaz had 15 points and George Reidy chipped in 12.