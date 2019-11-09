No. 15 Oregon will be without starter for matchup against Boise State

Senior RJ Williams warms up before Boise State’s game at No. 15 Oregon on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. rroberts@idahostatesman

The No. 15 Oregon men’s basketball team will face Boise State on Saturday night without one of its starters.

Sophomore forward Francis Okoro was hit by a car earlier this week and won’t be available to play against the Broncos. Tipoff is 9 p.m. MT at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

Okoro is expected to be OK, a spokesman for the Ducks confirmed, and he was on the Ducks’ bench before the game.

The 6-foot-9 Okoro recorded the first double-double of his career in the Ducks’ opener against Fresno State on Tuesday with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Okoro’s injury was first reported by 247Sports.com’s Matt Prehm.

Boise State next hosts reigning Big West champion UC Irvine in a 7 p.m. matchup Friday at ExtraMile Arena. The Anteaters finished 31-6 last season, highlighted by a school-record 17-game winning streak that ended with a second-round loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament.