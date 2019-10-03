Boise State men’s basketball parts ways with big man before start of season

SHARE COPY LINK

Forward Mikey Frazier is no longer a member of the Boise State men’s basketball program, a team spokesman told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday night.

Frazier, a 6-foot-10 native of Salt Lake City, redshirted last season. He was expected to compete for playing time with redshirt senior Robin Jorch, who sat out last season with an injury.

“Both sides agreed it was in Mikey’s best interest to continue his athletic and academic career elsewhere,” Boise State men’s basketball spokesman Michael Walsh said.

Frazier’s departure leaves the Broncos with just one eligible big man for the 2019-20 season in the 6-11 Jorch. Mladen Armus, who transferred from East Tennessee State, will not be eligible to play until the 2020-21 season.

Boise State coach Leon Rice was not immediately available for comment.

Frazier joined the Broncos in 2018-19 as a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He averaged 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game as a senior at East High. He also played club ball for Exum Elite on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit.

“Mikey is the modern day big,” East High coach Mitch Smith said in a press release when Frazier signed in 2017. “He can shoot the three, has great footwork on the block and is an exceptional passer. I compare him to LaMarcus Aldridge of the San Antonio Spurs. He is a matchup nightmare for other teams. When he faces up on the block, it’s over because of his soft touch and footwork.”

Boise State, which hosts its annual open scrimmage at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 in Bronco Gym, is still waiting to hear if Arizona transfer Emmanuel Akot will be eligible this season. The Broncos’ exhibition opener is Oct. 31 against West Coast Baptist College, and their official season opener is Nov. 5 vs. Life Pacific.