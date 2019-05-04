Boise State men’s basketball adds transfer from East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State forward Mladen Armus, right, chases the ball down court ahead of Wofford forward Chevez Goodwin, left, in the second half of their game March 10 in Asheville, N.C. Wofford won 81-72. AP

The Boise State men’s basketball team bolstered its power in the paint with the addition of East Tennessee State transfer Mladen Armus.





The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward originally from Serbia signed with the Broncos on Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to add Mladen to our team,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a press release. “He comes from a great program that we have a ton of respect for. He is an extremely driven, tough individual who has high character and an exceptional work ethic.

“That coupled with a redshirt year bodes well for his future as a Bronco.”

Armus started 24 of the Bucs’ 34 games last season and averaged 8.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor. He notched career-highs of 21 points against Western Carolina (Jan. 26, 2019) and 17 rebounds against Samford (Jan. 3, 2019).

Armus made the All-Southern Conference Freshman Team with averages of 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 2017-18.

After he sits out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, Armus will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Broncos.

“He’s a relentless rebounder who also has the ability to score,” Rice said. “Our entire staff is so excited to be able to work with him the next few years.”

Prior to his time at ETSU, Armus led Southwest Christian Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, to a 36-3 record and the National Association of Christian Athletes (NACA) national championship. He averaged 16.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field to earn NACA first-team All-American honors and tournament MVP.

Armus played for his native Serbia in the 2014 U-17 World Championship in Dubai, taking home a bronze medal.

Boise State has one remaining scholarship for the 2019-20 season.

