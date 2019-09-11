Boise State men’s basketball will be featured on TV at least 16 times in 2019-20

No more Taco Bell. BSU arena goes the “ExtraMile.” The first of four signs goes up to reflect the Boise State arena's new 15-year sponsorship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The first of four signs goes up to reflect the Boise State arena's new 15-year sponsorship.

The 2019-20 schedule for the Boise State men’s basketball team moved a step closer to completion Wednesday when the Mountain West announced its broadcast package.

The Broncos will have 16 games televised this season — six on CBS Sports Network, five on AT&T Sports Network, four on ESPN networks and one on the Mountain West Network on Stadium.

Four of the Broncos’ games were shifted for television. Boise State’s road game at Wyoming (Feb. 4, 8 p.m.) and home game against Air Force (Feb. 11, 7 p.m.) were moved to a Tuesday, while the Broncos’ home games against San Diego State (Feb. 16) and New Mexico (Feb. 23) will be played on a Sunday.

Times for home games that have not been set by TV will be announced at a later date. All times listed are Mountain.

2019-20 Boise State men’s basketball schedule

Thursday, Oct. 31: WEST COAST BAPTIST COLLEGE (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 5: LIFE PACIFIC

Saturday, Nov. 9: at Oregon

Friday, Nov. 15: UC IRVINE

Wednesday, Nov. 20: BYU (CBS SN)

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Pacific

Friday, Nov. 29: UNC WILMINGTON

Wednesday, Dec. 4: at New Mexico* (MWN on Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 7: COLORADO STATE* (AT&T SN), 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: at Tulsa

Saturday Dec. 14: ALABAMA STATE

Sunday, Dec. 22: vs. Georgia Tech (Diamond Head Classic), 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Monday, Dec. 23: vs. Houston or Portland (Diamond Head Classic)

Wednesday, Dec. 25: vs. TBD (Diamond Head Classic)

Wednesday, Dec. 28: CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE

Wednesday, Jan. 1: WYOMING*

Saturday, Jan. 4: at Nevada* (CBS SN)

Wednesday, Jan. 8: UNLV* (ESPN3), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11: at San Diego State* (ESPN3), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15: at Air Force* (AT&T SN), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18: UTAH STATE* (ESPN2/U), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25: at Fresno State* (AT&T SN), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29: SAN JOSE STATE*

Saturday, Feb. 1: NEVADA* (ESPN2/U), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4: at Wyoming* (AT&T SN), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8: at Utah State* (CBS SN)

Tuesday, Feb. 11: AIR FORCE* (AT&T SN), 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: SAN DIEGO STATE* (CBS SN)

Wednesday, Feb. 19: at San Jose State*

Sunday, Feb. 23: NEW MEXICO* (CBS SN)

Wednesday, Feb. 26: at UNLV* (CBS SN)

March 4-7: Mountain West Tournament (Las Vegas)

*denotes Mountain West Conference game