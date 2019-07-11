Boise State to face ACC team in holiday basketball tournament

Barsh: ‘You want to learn from somebody like Coach Rice’ R-Jay Barsh joined the Boise State men's basketball program as an assistant coach on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Barsh was the head coach at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, the past seven years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK R-Jay Barsh joined the Boise State men's basketball program as an assistant coach on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Barsh was the head coach at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, the past seven years.

Boise State’s first-round matchup in the 2019 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will be against a team from the same conference that produced the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament champion.

The Broncos face Georgia Tech of the ACC at 3 p.m. (MT) on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The game will be televised on ESPNU, and it is the first meeting between the two teams.

The winner draws Houston or Portland at 2 p.m. (MT) on Dec. 23. The championship game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (MT) Christmas Day and will air on ESPN2.

Ball State, Hawaii, UTEP and Washington round out the eight-team field.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN has tabbed Washington as the tournament’s team to beat and Boise State as his “sleeper team.”

“After a subpar season a year ago, Boise State returns its top four scorers and adds several talented transfers,” Borzello wrote. “The Broncos should bounce back to their usual form this season.”

Borzello also predicts it will be a Houston-Washington final.

“Christmas in Hawaii, potentially watching a showdown between two of the best defensive teams in the country in Houston and Washington? Sounds good to me,” Borzello wrote.

Boise State previously played in the Diamond Head Classic in 2013, advancing to the championship game before falling to No. 14 Iowa State 70-66.