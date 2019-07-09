Boise State men’s basketball team selects standout NAIA coach to join staff

Boise State announced the hiring of R-Jay Barsh as an assistant men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Barsh coached the past seven seasons at Southeastern University. Southeastern University Athletics

R-Jay Barsh joins the Boise State men’s basketball staff with the backing of two current NBA players and a best-selling author.

The recommendations bode well for Barsh, who will play a key role in player development as a newly-named assistant coach for the Broncos. Barsh replaces Chris Acker, who left for a similar position at San Diego State.

Barsh served the last seven seasons as the head coach of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida, where he led the Fire to three NAIA Division II Tournament appearances and an overall record of 129-86.

“Player development has always been an important part of our program, so we searched the country far and wide and feel like we hit a home run with the hiring of R-Jay Barsh,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a press release. “Our student-athletes are going to benefit tremendously from his coaching background and track record of developing players.”

In his second season at SEU, Barsh was named a finalist for the Don Meyer National Coach of the Year Award after the Fire improved from a 15-17 record the year before to 27-7 with an NAIA Fab Four appearance.

“R-Jay loves, serves and cares about his players. He is filled with passion, experience, knowledge and purpose to help his team be the best they can be,” author and keynote speaker Jon Gordon said in a press release. “The one thing I know about R-Jay is he will wake up every day focused on getting better and helping his team get better.”

Barsh’s other coaching stops include University of Pudget Sound, Tacoma Community College and Lincoln High in Tacoma, Washington. Barsh played collegiately at TCC from 2001 to 2003, where he won NWAACC titles as both a player and a coach.

“R-Jay Barsh has been in my corner since my Tacoma days, and especially during my time at UW,” Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas said in a press release. “He was the go-to guy for development in Tacoma back in the day. Barsh energy is always on 10, so I know Boise State is about to feel that.”





Barsh earned a degree in communication from Pudget Sound in 2007. He and his wife, Christy, have a son named Carson and are expecting their second child.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this staff,” Barsh said. “I wasn’t necessarily looking for a new job, but the opportunity to work for Coach Rice, to be part of this program and live in this city — this was something I couldn’t pass up. I am excited to get to work, and can’t wait for what is in store here at Boise State.”

This story will be updated after Rice and Barsh speak with local media later today.