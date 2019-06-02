Boise State basketball loses assistant coach to rival Mountain West program

Chandler Hutchison: ‘Basketball is life for me’ Senior Chandler Hutchison is possibly the best player in Boise State men's basketball history. Many experts believe Hutchison has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft and the first Boise State player drafted since 1999. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senior Chandler Hutchison is possibly the best player in Boise State men's basketball history. Many experts believe Hutchison has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NBA Draft and the first Boise State player drafted since 1999.

The Boise State men’s basketball program brought a former rival into the fold last season with the hiring of former Utah State coach Tim Duryea.

Now the Broncos have lost one of their own to another Mountain West school.

San Diego State announced Sunday that it has hired Chris Acker as an assistant coach. Acker spent the past two seasons at Boise State as the lead on player development and a key defensive strategist and recruiter.

“When we were looking at our requirements for this position, Chris checked all the boxes,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said in a press release. “He has been a head coach at the junior college level, served as a defensive coordinator at both Hawaii and Boise State and has an outstanding reputation in the individual skills development of student-athletes. In addition, he has strong recruiting ties on the West Coast and is someone who will have a positive impact on the student-athletes in our program.







“We have been fortunate to always have great people on our staff at San Diego State and Chris will continue that tradition.”

Before joining Boise State on June 7, 2017, Acker was an assistant at Hawaii, contributing to the Rainbow Warriors’ program-record 28 victories and a Big West championship in 2016. Hawaii advanced to the NCAA Tournament that year as No. 13 seed and topped No. 4 California for the school’s first postseason victory.

Prior to Hawaii, Acker was the head coach at West Los Angeles College from 2013-2015. Acker, a native of Compton, California, played collegiately at Chaminade and began his coaching career at Citrus College in Glendora, California.

At San Diego State, Acker replaces Rod Palmer, who left after one season to become an assistant at UCLA.