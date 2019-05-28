Former Boise State guard will finish basketball career with Big West school

Redshirt junior guard Malek Harwell and the Boise State men’s basketball team opened the season with an 89-63 exhibition win against Vanguard on Nov. 5 at Taco Bell Arena. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Former Boise State men’s basketball player Malek Harwell announced Tuesday night that he will join Cal Poly as a graduate transfer.

Harwell graduated from Boise State this spring with a degree in business marketing. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Mustangs.

“Special thanks to the coaching staff here at San Luis Obispo for taking a chance and believing in me,” Harwell wrote on Twitter. “Let’s get to work an(d) do some damage.”

Thankful 4 the many blessings God has presented me an 4 all of the coaches who recruited me. My next chapter will be at Cal Poly #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/Uh73E7rHHh — Malek Harwell (@malek_harwell3) May 29, 2019

Harwell redshirted for Boise State in 2015-16 following a season-ending ACL tear in his right knee. The Pocatello native then appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman in 2016-17, 16 games in 2017-18 and 32 games in 2018-19. He averaged 2.2 points and 9.0 minutes per game this past season, but there was no guarantee his playing time would increase as a redshirt senior.

The Broncos have five seniors set to return for the 2019-20 season, plus two Pac-12 transfers joining the team in Oregon’s Abu Kigab and Arizona’s Emmanuel Akot.

Cal Poly went 6-23 overall last season, finishing last in the Big West. The Mustangs hired John Smith to replace head coach Joe Callero, whose contract was not renewed at the end of the season.

During his prep career at Century High in Pocatello, Harwell became the Diamondbacks’ all-time leading scorer and was chosen as the state’s player of the year by the Idaho Statesman and USA Today. He was rated the No. 1 prospect in Idaho by ESPN.com after averaging 25.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.