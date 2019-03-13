Dancing again: Boise State women dominate on way to another NCAA Tournament

The Boise State women’s basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row.
The top-seeded Broncos knocked off No. 3 Wyoming 68-51 in the Mountain West Tournament championship game Wednesday night to secure the conference’s automatic bid.
It was Boise State’s third game in three days at the Thomas & Mack Center, but easily its most dominant. Wyoming only led briefly, 5-2, and fell behind by as many as 18 points.
Junior guard Braydey Hodgins was named the tournmament MVP. She had a single-game tournament record 37 points in the Broncos’ quarterfinal win over Nevada, then chipped in 17 in the semifinals against Fresno and finally a team-leading 16 against the Cowgirls. Joining Hodgins on the all-tournament team were Boise State’s Marta Hermida, Fresno State’s Candice White, San Diego State’s Sophia Ramos and Wyoming’s Marta Gomez.
“I’ve coached for 32 years, and this is the closest-knit group I’ve ever been around,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said.
Boise State now has qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times in the last five seasons. The Broncos have five previous appearances in the Big Dance — 1994, 2007, 2015, 2017, 2018 — but have yet to win a game.
Boise State will learn its opponent and destination during the ESPN Selection Special, which begins at 5 p.m. MT on Monday. The Broncos are hoping to draw a better seed than last year’s disappointing 16 seed that came with a first-round matchup at No. 1 Louisville. The Cardinals won 74-42 and advanced all the way to the Final Four.
The first and second rounds of the 2019 tournament run March 22-25 at 16 campus sites that will be announced on the selection show.
With Wyoming hoping to set a methodical pace, Boise State tested the Cowgirls with several layups in transition in the early going. Then the Broncos sat back and fired away from beyond the arc, getting one triple apiece from Braydey Hodgins, A’Shanti Coleman and Riley Lupfer as the Broncos entered the break with a 35-23 advantage.
Boise State put 11 players on the floor in the first half, and Wyoming struggled to keep up. Hodgins was a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor in the opening 20 minutes for a team-leading nine points, and eight Broncos contributed two or more points in the first half.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
