Boise State women headed to Mountain West championship for third year in a row

It was Marta Hermida’s turn for a career night.
The Boise State senior guard came within two assists of her second career triple-double, notching 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to spearhead the Broncos’ 89-77 victory over Fresno State in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Boise State now will play in the championship game for the third straight season on Wednesday. Tipoff is 8 p.m. MT at Thomas & Mack, and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and on the radio at 1350 AM. The Broncos play the winner of the 9:30 p.m. MT semifinal between No. 3 Wyoming and No. 7 San Diego State.
Hermida’s 30 points is tied for the third-most in Mountain West Tournament history and comes a day after teammate Braydey Hodgins set the record with 37 points against Nevada.
Hermida got the Broncos off to a blazing start, connecting on three 3-pointers in the first quarter and racking up all 11 of her first-half points in the opening 10 minutes.
Senior forward Joyce Harrell started the second quarter with a layup that extended Boise State’s lead to eight, 26-18, with 9:51 on the clock. Fresno State whittled away the Broncos’ lead the rest of the way, eventually tying the game at 36-36 on Candice White’s layup with 15 seconds left before halftime. White, a two-time All-Mountain West honoree, led all scorers in the first half with 15 points.
Hermida finished the semifinal with six made 3-pointers, which matches her career high. She also surpassed her career-best point total of 26, which she scored against New Mexico on Feb. 7, 2018.
Hodgins added 17 points, and Riley Lupfer (12 points) and Joyce Harrell (11 points) also reached double figures for Boise State.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
NNU women open nationals Friday
The Northwest Nazarene women’s basketball team will be the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division II National Tournament West Regional this weekend at RIMAC Arena on the campus of top-seeded UC San Diego in La Jolla, California.
The Nighthawks (28-2) face No. 7 Humboldt State (19-7) in the first round at 3:30 p.m. MT on Friday. NNU made the tournament for the second consecutive season after winning its first GNAC Tournament title with a 70-64 victory over Alaska Anchorage on March 9.
The Seawolves (28-2) are the No. 3 seed and face Hawaii Pacific in the first round. If the two GNAC teams win, they will play each other for a fourth time this season on Saturday. Alaska Anchorage defeated NNU in the first round of the national tournament last season.
