Boise State wins at Mountain West Tournament for first time in four years

After losing its Mountain West Tournament opener the past three years, the Boise State men’s basketball team finally got the monkey off its back.

The eighth-seeded Broncos ousted No. 9 Colorado State 66-57 in the first round Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Broncos (13-19) advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face top-seeded Nevada (28-3) at 1 p.m. MT on Thursday. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and on the radio at 670 AM.

Boise State had not won a game at the tournament since 2015, when the Broncos advanced to the semifinals. They had lost three straight games despite being the higher seed.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

Faced with the potential end of his collegiate career, Boise State redshirt senior Zach Haney came up big for the Broncos for the second straight game.

On the heels of a career performance in the Broncos’ regular-season finale against Air Force, Haney pounced on the Rams early. Haney led all scorers with 10 points at the half on 4-for-6 shooting from the floor with two rebounds and two assists. The 6-foot-11 forward from Houston finished the game with 16 points — his second-highest point total of the season and fourth straight double-figure game — with a team-leading seven boards.

Boise State shot a combined 56 percent in the opening 20 minutes, using a 15-2 run over a 4-minute stretch to push its lead to as many as 13 points over the Rams. That lead only got bigger in the second half.

The Broncos shut the door on the Rams by making 11-of-12 free throws in the final 4:17. They also outrebounded CSU 26-21 and forced 18 turnovers.

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Alston was the Broncos’ leading scorer with 17 points, Alex Hobbs added 12 points, and Marcus Dickinson had 10.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.