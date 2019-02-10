Boise State freshman guard arrested early Sunday morning

Boise State redshirting freshman Jaycson Bereal was arrested early Sunday morning by Boise Police and charged with two misdemeanors.
Bereal, 19, was booked into the Ada County jail at 1:36 a.m. on misdemeanor charges of battery and loitering at a business that sells alcohol, according to the arrest records on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website.
The Boise State athletic department released a short statement regarding Bereal’s arrest that reads, “Boise State is aware of last night’s incident, and will handle appropriately per department policy.”
Bereal has not been on the bench for several games this season, including a home game against Wyoming on Jan. 26 and road trips to Colorado State (Jan. 29) and Nevada (Feb. 2). He also was not on the bench for Saturday’s 105-57 home win over San Jose State.
When asked about Bereal’s absence after the Wyoming game, Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice said, “We hold them to a standard, and if they’re not at that standard, then they lose basketball privileges.” Rice later said Bereal did not make some road trips to focus on academics.
The 6-foot-6 Bereal is a three-star recruit out of Booker T. Washington High in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is one of five Boise State freshmen redshirting the 2018-19 season.
Bereal is not the only player on this year’s team to get arrested. Junior transfer Pat Dembley was arrested on a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge shortly after arriving on campus in June.
