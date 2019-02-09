Boise State Basketball

Boise State men dismantle San Jose State, score most points since 2013

By Rachel Roberts

February 09, 2019 01:53 PM

Boise State guard Derrick Alston tumbles to the floor after tying up San Jose State’s Zach Chappell on a jump ball call in the first half Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Boise State guard Derrick Alston tumbles to the floor after tying up San Jose State’s Zach Chappell on a jump ball call in the first half Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Derrick Alston tumbles to the floor after tying up San Jose State’s Zach Chappell on a jump ball call in the first half Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State men’s basketball team made five 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes, 28 seconds to set the stage for a dominant Mountain West Conference victory.

Six different Broncos connected from beyond the arc to combine for 15 triples as Boise State cruised past San Jose State 105-57 on Saturday afternoon at Taco Bell Arena.

Redshirt sophomore Derrick Alston led all scorers with a career-high 33 points while going 12-for-15 from the floor with five 3-pointers. It is only the third time this season the Broncos have made double-digit 3-pointers. They had 13 against St. Bonaventure and 15 at San Jose State on Jan. 12.

The Broncos got out to a 15-0 lead with a barrage of 3s and led the Spartans 46-28 at halftime. Their 105 points is the team’s most since scoring 110 against Simpson in 2013, and the 48-point victory is the second-largest margin against a conference opponent.

Boise State improves to 11-13 overall and 6-5 in league play, while San Jose State drops to 3-19 and remains winless in 10 conference matchups.

The Boise State women’s basketball team also faces San Jose State on Saturday. The Broncos tip off against the Spartans at 2 p.m. MT at the Event Center in San Jose, California. The game will be streamed live online at WatchStadium.com and on the radio at 1350 AM.

This story will be updated.

Rachel Roberts

Rachel Roberts has been covering sports for the Idaho Statesman since 2005. She attended Northwest Nazarene University and is Boise born and raised.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  