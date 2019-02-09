Boise State men dismantle San Jose State, score most points since 2013

The Boise State men’s basketball team made five 3-pointers in the first 3 minutes, 28 seconds to set the stage for a dominant Mountain West Conference victory.
Six different Broncos connected from beyond the arc to combine for 15 triples as Boise State cruised past San Jose State 105-57 on Saturday afternoon at Taco Bell Arena.
Redshirt sophomore Derrick Alston led all scorers with a career-high 33 points while going 12-for-15 from the floor with five 3-pointers. It is only the third time this season the Broncos have made double-digit 3-pointers. They had 13 against St. Bonaventure and 15 at San Jose State on Jan. 12.
The Broncos got out to a 15-0 lead with a barrage of 3s and led the Spartans 46-28 at halftime. Their 105 points is the team’s most since scoring 110 against Simpson in 2013, and the 48-point victory is the second-largest margin against a conference opponent.
Boise State improves to 11-13 overall and 6-5 in league play, while San Jose State drops to 3-19 and remains winless in 10 conference matchups.
The Boise State women’s basketball team also faces San Jose State on Saturday. The Broncos tip off against the Spartans at 2 p.m. MT at the Event Center in San Jose, California. The game will be streamed live online at WatchStadium.com and on the radio at 1350 AM.
This story will be updated.
