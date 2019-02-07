Another Pac-12 transfer agrees to join Boise State men’s basketball program

Leon Rice acknowledged last month that college basketball coaches tend to have mixed feelings about the transfer market.
There are those who complain, he said, and those who adapt.
It’s clear Boise State’s coach is adapting just fine after landing his second Pac-12 transfer in less than a month.
Sophomore forward Emmanuel Akot is leaving Arizona to join Boise State, according to his high school club team, Exum Elite. The former five-star recruit will have two years of eligibility remaining after he sits out the 2019-20 season per NCAA transfer rules.
In 17 games for the Wildcats this season, the 6-foot-7 Akot made 11 starts and averaged 3.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He announced his intention to transfer in January but said he planned to stay at Arizona to complete the spring semester, meaning he will join the Broncos this summer.
Akot is a native of Canada and attended Wasatch Academy in Utah. While playing on the Adidas Gauntlet club circuit for Exum Elite, Akot averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Current Boise State redshirting freshman Mikey Frasier also played for Exum Elite.
In January, the Broncos announced the addition of University of Oregon sophomore Abu Kigab, who joined the team as a mid-year transfer.
Boise State will graduate just two seniors from its 2018-19 roster — posts Zach Haney and David Wacker.
▪ The Broncos (10-13, 5-5) continue Mountain West play Saturday against last-place San Jose State (3-18, 0-9). Tipoff is noon (670 AM) at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State won at San Jose State 87-64 on Jan. 12, making a season-high 15 3-pointers.
▪ The first-place Boise State women’s basketball team (18-3, 9-1 MW) is on the road Saturday against San Jose State. Action begins at 3 p.m. MT (WatchStadium.com, 1350 AM) in San Jose, Calif. The last-place Spartans (2-18, 1-8) were no match for the Broncos in their first league meeting at Taco Bell Arena on Jan. 12 as Boise State rolled to a 99-68 victory.
