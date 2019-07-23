Ostrander will compete with America’s best this week for spot in World Championships

‘Adrenaline kicked in’ to push Ostrander to third straight steeplechase title Boise State redshirt junior Allie Ostrander won her third consecutive national title in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State redshirt junior Allie Ostrander won her third consecutive national title in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase on Saturday at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

Allie Ostrander makes her professional debut with the Brooks Beasts Track Club at the 2019 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships this week in Des Moines, Iowa.

The former Boise State great competes in the first round of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at 3:57 p.m. MT on Friday at Drake University. Competition will be televised by NBC Sports Gold beginning at 11:30 a.m. MT and switch over to NBC Sports at 5 p.m.

Ostrander, who won her third straight NCAA title in the steeplechase in June, is seeded fourth in the race with a time of 9 minutes, 31.44 seconds. American record holder Courtney Frerichs, running for Nike/Bowerman Track Club, has the top time at 9:00.85. Seven-time national champion and defending world champ Emma Coburn is seeded second at 9:04.90.

The steeplechase final is set for 5:09 p.m. MT on Sunday (NBC Sports). The top three finishers will represent Team USA at the World Championships later this year in Doha, Qatar.

Earlier this month, Ostrander hired an agent and announced her decision to forgo her senior year at Boise State and turn pro. She intends to train for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo but has not yet chosen an event. Ostrander wrapped up the 2019 outdoor collegiate season with a nation-leading time in the 10,000 meters and ranked among the top 20 nationally in the 1,500 (12th, 4:14.76) and 5,000 (17th, 15:45.66). She also competed at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in 2016, placing eighth in the 5,000.

Ostrander picked up another academic honor Monday when she was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s Outdoor Track Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She received her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in May and boasts a 4.0 GPA.