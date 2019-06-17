Coming off third straight title, Boise State will make coach No. 1 in Mountain West pay

Presnell says preseason WNIT invite a ‘real highlight’ for Boise State Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell told local media members on Monday that the Broncos have been invited to the 2019 Preseason WNIT. It would be the first appearance in program history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell told local media members on Monday that the Broncos have been invited to the 2019 Preseason WNIT. It would be the first appearance in program history.

He has put up a dominant run in the last five seasons, and with that sustained success, Boise State is making sure Gordy Presnell gets paid for it.

The school and Presnell have agreed to a new contract, which is pending State Board of Education approval at its meeting in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday and Thursday.

Presnell’s new deal is a five-year contract that will pay him a base annual salary of $300,000. His current contract pays $250,000 per year. With the pay bump, Presnell would become the No. 1 highest-paid women’s basketball coach in the Mountain West. Fresno State coach Jaime White was the top-compensated coach last season, making $260,000 annually.

Boise State has won the last three Mountain West conference tournaments, and four of the last five. The Broncos posted their best-ever record last season, going 28-5, falling in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Oregon State. Presnell has been the Broncos’ coach since 2005-06. He has won 667 games in his career at Seattle Pacific and Boise State.

The maximum compensation for Presnell, with bonuses for accomplishments like winning the conference tournament or the regular season title, is $426,500. Boise State will announce its nonconference schedule Tuesday.

▪ Also on the docket for the State Board meeting is approval for the contract to change Taco Bell Arena’s name to ExtraMile Arena; re-approval of alcohol sales before football games at Caven-Williams, Alumni and Friends Center and Allen Noble Hall of Fame; and the contract for new Idaho State men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney.

ANOTHER OSTRANDER HONOR

Allie Ostrander is going to need a storage unit when all is said and done for the awards and accolades she’s received at Boise State.

On Monday, the redshirt junior was named 2019 Mountain West Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Student-Athlete of the Year. She’s the first in conference history to win it three straight years — she’s won the NCAA title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase each year. She won the Mountain West title in the 5,000 meters and finished 16th at nationals. She also set the conference’s 10,000-meter record during the season.