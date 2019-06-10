Boise State arena concessions will embrace name change this time. Sorry, taco fans.

Watch Taco Bell Arena transform for March Madness A time-lapse shows Taco Bell Arena being prepared for the NCAA Tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A time-lapse shows Taco Bell Arena being prepared for the NCAA Tournament.

For years, you or someone you know asked one question about Taco Bell Arena — why isn’t there a Taco Bell inside of it?

There was not a place to grab a chalupa or gordita in the 15 years Boise State’s basketball home was named for the fast-food chain. But with the recently announced, new name, there may be new additions.

The arena will become ExtraMile Arena this summer, and as part of the naming agreement, at least two concession areas could be rebranded to reflect the convenience stores’ sponsorship and sell some of their products.

“(Boise State) retains final product approval of all products sold within the arena,” states the naming-rights agreement, obtained by the Idaho Statesman. “Products shall not conflict with any current university sponsorships or agreements.”

You may not have been able to get tacos, but perhaps some beef jerky will suffice?

In addition to the rebranding of some concession areas, the new signage is part of the deal, which will pay Boise State $8,369,511 over 15 years. ExtraMile will pay $450,000 the first year, and incrementally more annually up to $680,665.38 in the final year. It can end the agreement after the 10th year with a two-year notice.

The deal is pending full approval, as the Idaho State Board of Education meets next week, and it will be among the topics to be discussed.

