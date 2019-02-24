After top gymnast’s injury, Boise State slips in top-10 showdown

The Boise State University gymnastics team had some big scores on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to steal the top spot from Denver.

The No. 10 Broncos took second in their meet at Denver, topping Iowa State but finishing behind No. 6 University of Denver. Boise State finished with a score of 196.375, while the Denver Pioneers earned a total of 197.725. Iowa State came in third with a score of 195.425.

The Broncos started strong on the beam, with senior star Shani Remme tying for second place with a 9.925. Juniors Sarah Means and Isabella Amado tied their career highs with scores of 9.900 and 9.875, respectively. Sophomore Gabriela Bouza and junior Courtney McGregor helped the Broncos bring home a combined 49.450 score — the 10th-best beam score in the program’s history.

Things took a turn when the Broncos headed to the floor. There, Remme “landed awkwardly,” according to a Boise State news release, failed to complete her routine and sat out the rest of the meet. Sophomore Tatum Bruden took the Broncos’ top floor score, 9.850, and junior Maddi Nilson earned a score of 9.750.

On vault, the Broncos hit their stride once again. McGregor matched her career best of 9.900, while Bouza set a career high of 9.850. But the Denver Pioneers saw even higher scores, including a near-perfect 9.975 for sophomore Maddie Karr.

The Broncos held a narrow lead after two rotations but the Pioneers closed out the meet with a school record on beam and a strong showing on floor to clinch the win.

The Broncos’ next meet is at 7 p.m. Friday at Taco Bell Arena against Washington and Utah State.



