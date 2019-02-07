She’s already the winningest gymnast in Boise State history, and Remme isn’t done yet

Four meets into her senior season, Shani Remme broke a Boise State gymnastics record that had been untouchable for 23 years.
Now it’s Remme’s turn to set the standard for future Bronco gymnasts to chase for years to come.
Remme’s 19 career all-around victories makes her the winningest gymnast in program history, surpassing the 18 wins established by Julie Wagner from 1992 to 1995. And there are still six regular-season meets remaining for Remme and the ninth-ranked Broncos, beginning with a 7 p.m. dual against Utah State on Friday in Logan, Utah.
“I think it’s really exciting just knowing that people who come in here can see that I’ve accomplished this amazing thing,” Remme said. “It’s going to be really hard for other people to beat, so it will be really cool that I’ll be able to challenge some new girls when they come in.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Remme, a two-time All-American from Loomis, Calif., also holds program records on balance beam for single-season (eight) and career (21) victories. She placed 18th overall at the national meet last season and tied for first at the Columbus Regional.
“She has such a tremendous gift to focus under pressure, and that was something that we recognized right away when we watched her at the Junior Olympic National Championships her senior year in high school,” Boise State co-head coach Neil Resnick said. “I saw the way she went about her business there, how much better she gets in a meet, and I just knew ‘OK, this kid’s really special.’ ”
Remme has more than lived up to the high expectations of her coaches, but she still has her sights set on one more program record. Her career-high score in the all-around is 39.525, and the school record is 39.625.
Resnick says Remme’s routines are more than good enough to surpass the record, she just needs to stick all four of her dismounts in the same meet.
“When you’re under a bunch of stress in the competition, you kind of hold back a little bit or you’re reserved or you have a little landing hop,” Remme said. “I think I just need to really focus and not be nervous and just go big on everything and I’ll be able to get there.”
Softball: Broncos open season in Texas
The defending Mountain West Conference champions begin the 2019 season with five straight weeks on the road, starting with the three-day Texas Classic this weekend.
The Broncos have games against Boston College (10 a.m. MT) and Northwestern State (12:30 p.m. MT) on Friday, then play Northwestern State (9 a.m. MT) and No. 16 Texas (noon MT) on Saturday. They close out the tournament with a rematch against Boston College (9 a.m. MT) on Sunday. A live stream of the tournament is available online at ESPN.com/watch.
“This group is incredible. They have a championship mindset, and that really pushes us to be great,” Boise State senior Rebekah Cervantes said. “I think being the hunted this year is good for us, it brings out the best in us.”
Boise State received eight of nine first-place votes in the conference’s preseason coaches poll, while Cervantes and sophomore Alison Seng were each named to preseason All-America teams. Both were honorable mention picks by Fastpitch News. Seng also was named to the fourth team of Justin’s World of Softball and was one of 50 players to land on USA Softball’s Player of the Year Watch List.
Opening weekend will mark the debut of first-year Boise State coach Maggie Livreri, who was hired in July to replace Cindy Ball.
Boise State’s first home game is March 22 against San Diego State.
Comments