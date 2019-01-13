Remme, Boise State gymnasts open season in record fashion

Shani Remme said it felt like a normal day as she met her team at the edge of the mat after her balance beam routine.
Moments later, Remme’s day was going a lot better than normal.
The Boise State senior and two-time All-American gymnast scored a career-high on beam and won the all-around as the No. 16 Broncos posted a combined score of 196.400 to win their season-opening tri-meet against San Jose State and Air Force on Sunday at Taco Bell Arena.
It is the Broncos’ best season-opening team score in program history and put them comfortably ahead of second-place SJSU (193.050) and third-place Air Force (191.875).
“I would say it’s a stellar performance. They really stepped up,” Boise State co-head coach Tina Bird said. “Everyone was asking me, ‘Well, how is your first meet going to go?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. We could either be brilliant or we could just be pretty average.’
“I thought they were pretty brilliant tonight. Hopefully it’s a foreshadowing of what’s to come.”
Remme scored a 9.950 to claim the beam title Sunday and surpass her previous career-best of 9.925 on the apparatus. She also won the floor exercise with a 9.900 and added a 9.850 on bars and 9.800 on vault to win the all-around title with a 39.500.
“She’s been wanting the personal best on beam for a long time, and she’s been so close,” Bird said. “For her to come out tonight and do it the first time, I was like, ‘OK, you’ve got that out of the way.’ Now she’ll probably relax and get a 10 real soon, because she won’t be worried about it.”
Remme, a two-time Mountain Rim gymnast of the year, wrapped up the 2018 season with First Team All-America honors on beam after scoring a 9.9 at the 2018 NCAA Championships. She also was recognized as a Second Team All-American in the all-around for her work during the regular season.
And with high expectations for her final season as a Bronco, Remme wasn’t satisfied with her record-setting performance in the season-opener.
“It makes me think of what I need to go work on in the gym tomorrow,” Remme said. “I always want to think I can do better, and I just take the areas of improvement and I just go really focus on those the next day in practice.”
Boise State placed three or more gymnasts at the top in all four events, with junior Courtney McGregor finishing in a tie for second in the all-around with a 39.175.
Boise State senior Sarah Means opened the meet with a first-place performance on vault. Means scored a 9.825 to hold off Remme, McGregor and freshman Samantha Smith, who all earned 9.800s.
McGregor and sophomore Emily Muhlenhaupt then shared the title on uneven parallel bars with scores of 9.875.
Boise State has won four straight MRGC championships and returns 11 gymnasts from last year’s team. The Broncos added five freshmen, and three of them — Smith (vault), Hope Masiado (vault) and Alexis Stokes (bars) — earned a spot in the starting rotation.
“You wouldn’t have known that they hadn’t competed in college before,” Remme said. “They all looked really good and they seemed really confident.”
Note: By beating San Jose State and Air Force, Boise State co-head coaches Bird and Neil Resnick earned their 200th career victory.
