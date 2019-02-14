Storms continue to dump feet of snow at Idaho ski areas, just in time for 3-day weekend

If your plans for the long weekend include hitting the slopes, you’re in luck. Several days of storms have left local ski areas with plenty of fresh powder.

If you can’t make it to the mountains, many Idaho resorts are launching Presidents Day season-pass sales for the 2019-20 season — and purchasers can ride for the rest of this season, too.

Bogus Basin

▪ The Boise-are ski spot got 17 inches of new snow in the last 48 hours, bringing the total snowfall since Feb. 9 to 43 inches. Forecasts call for more snow through Saturday, which could drop an additional foot. Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will drop to the teens.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman

▪ The Superior Express chairlift was temporarily closed on Thursday, and Showcase and Bitterroot lifts were also closed. Sixty-two of the mountain’s 94 trails were open, and 29 of those were groomed.

▪ Bogus Basin’s season-pass sale begins Monday. It includes a new option for young adults ages 18 to 24.

Brundage Mountain

▪ Brundage also has seen a boon of fresh snow this week. Since Saturday, the McCall-area mountain added 40 inches of fresh snow. More snow is in the forecast, and the area could see another foot by Monday.

▪ Earlier in the week, drifting snow briefly closed Idaho 55 and U.S. 95, the two routes that lead to Brundage. Both roads have since reopened, though the Idaho Transportation Department urges travelers to prepare for winter driving conditions and use caution.

▪ All of the 52 trails at Brundage are open, and five of the area’s six lifts were running Thursday.

▪ Brundage’s season-pass sale begins Monday and runs through March 3. Deals include a family package for $999 and a ‘First Timer’ pass for $259.

Soldier Mountain Ski Area

▪ Forty-one inches of new snow have fallen at Soldier Mountain since Saturday, and an additional inch is in the forecast for Friday. Chilly temperatures over the weekend will stave off any new snowfall, forecasts show.

▪ All 36 of the runs at Soldier were open Thursday, and all three of its lifts were running.

▪ Getting to Soldier could prove difficult. On Thursday, U.S. 20 was closed due to an avalanche 27 miles west of Fairfield, where the resort is located. Soldier is also accessible via Idaho 45, where conditions were listed as “fair” on Thursday afternoon. Check Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 road report map for updates.

Sun Valley

▪ In the past 24 hours, Sun Valley Resort has accumulated 5 fresh inches of snow. According to forecasts, more snow will fall through Sunday. The resort’s website warned that avalanche danger in the area is high and advised visitors to ski with a partner and prepare for conditions appropriately.

▪ Two weather-related road closures on Idaho 21 are blocking off one route to Sun Valley, and U.S. 20 is also closed. Treasure Valley residents can still access the resort by taking Interstate 84 east to alternate routes. ITD warns that Idaho 75 had difficult winter driving conditions on Thursday, including snow on the roadway. Check the 511 map for updates.

▪ Last week, Sun Valley announced it would join the Epic Pass, a partnership that allows passholders to ski at partner locations such as Snowbasin, Vail and more.

Tamarack Resort

▪ Is there a prize for receiving the most obscene amount of snowfall in the past week? If so, Tamarack wins it — 61 inches of new snow has hit the resort, 16 inches of which fell in the last 48 hours. The National Weather Service is predicting an additional 3 to 5 inches of snow Thursday, as well as more snowfall on Friday and Saturday.

▪ The Donnelly-area resort on Thursday boasted 44 open runs and four active lifts.

▪ Like Brundage, Tamarack was briefly cut off by the Idaho 55 closure. By Thursday, the route was back open, with ITD advising travelers to be aware of drifting snow on the roadway.

▪ On Monday, Tamarack announced it plans to reinstall a popular chairlift and revamp its Village Plaza in time for the 2019-20 season. Its season-pass sale also begins Monday, with special offers for 20-somethings, military members and college students, among other deals.