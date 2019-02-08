Bogus Basin, Brundage announce season-pass prices; Bogus adds deal for young adults

Two Southern Idaho ski resorts announced annual Presidents Day season-pass sales Friday, debuting a handful of new deals amid a slight uptick in prices compared to last year.
Bogus Basin’s sale begins Feb. 18 and ends Feb. 28. Adult passes will be $329 to renew or $359 for new buyers, according to a press release.
The ski resort will offer a new “young adult” pass for the 2019-20 season for skiers and snowboarders ages 18 to 24. Previously, anyone older than 18 had to purchase an adult pass. The young adult option costs $229.
Last year, adult passes cost $299 to renew or $329 to purchase new. This is the first hike in the Boise-area resort’s sale price in three years, according to the news release.
Also getting spendier this year: $79 junior passes (ages 7-12); $119 Nordic adult; $259 midweek/non-holiday. Prices for teen passes (ages 13-17) fell slightly to $179.
Several other 2019-20 pass prices remained the same as last year: $29 preschool (ages 6 and under); $99 nights only; $199 senior; $999 family. Retired and active duty military passes cost $199.
There are a few other perks to purchasing an early season pass. Bogus Basin spokeswoman Susan Saad said purchasers can use their passes for the remainder of the 2018-2019 season, which is expected to stretch into mid-April. Additionally, those who buy during the sale receive a summer chairlift pass and free tickets to a slew of other ski resorts that are part of the Powder Alliance.
You also can add on Nordic access to an alpine season pass for $25 for ages 13 and up. Children 12 and under get the perk for free. Nordic access was included with alpine season passes last year.
Brundage Mountain also announced its annual sale. The sale runs Feb. 18 through March 3, with additional discounts available through November.
Brundage again bumped its adult passes up $10 to $389. The same increases applied to passes for seniors 70 and up ($209); young adults ages 18 to 25 ($229) and for juniors ages 12 to 17 ($209).
Youth (7 to 11) and child (6 and under) passes remained the same price as last year, $99 and $15, respectively.
Brundage spokeswoman April Whitney said the McCall-area resort’s best deal is its $999 family pass, a $450 discount from regular prices. Brundage also will offer a mid-week club card and a first-timer deal for anyone who’s never held a Brundage season pass. Both packages cost $259.
Other prices include $229 for active duty or retired military and $299 for anyone with a pass to another resort.
Pass-holders receive discounts on guided snowmobile tours, as well as up to 68 days of free skiing at Brundage’s partner resorts. You can begin skiing on your 2019-20 pass for the remainder of the current season, Whitney said.
Earlier in the week, Sun Valley resort announced it’s joining the Epic Pass, a partnership of ski resorts in places like Tahoe, Vail and even Japan that allows pass-holders perks at partner ski areas. Epic Passes for the 2019-20 season will go on sale in early March. Find other Sun Valley spring deals here.
Tamarack Resort plans to unveil its season-pass sale details on Monday.
Why February?
Ever wondered why Idaho ski areas offer sales so far in advance? Saad said the practice was borne of necessity about 20 years ago.
“At the time it was kind of a business decision to get us through the summer and fall months,” Saad said. “All we had was the winter.”
Since then, several ski areas have started capitalizing on summer opportunities — such as Bogus Basin’s mountain coaster — but the tradition stuck.
This year, the timing could prove to be a real boon for skiers and snowboarders. A winter storm is expected to drop several feet (yes, feet) of new snow in the mountains over the weekend and into next week, right as sales begin.
