Cancel your trips! Idaho road closures block off access to ... just about everywhere

The Idaho Transportation Department’s road report map has been so speckled with closures and warnings in recent days that one Boisean compared it to a Jackson Pollock painting. And it could get worse.

Shortly before noon on Wednesday, ITD had nine active road closures across the state, three of which affected routes directly into or out of the Treasure Valley. A winter storm warning for the west-central mountains remained in effect through 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

“In my three years at ITD, this is pretty close to the worst I’ve ever seen things across the state,” said Jake Melder, a spokesman for the agency.

A closure on U.S. 95 blocked travel between Council and New Meadows on Wednesday morning. Idaho 55, the alternate route east of U.S. 95, which takes motorists through Cascade and Donnelly, was highlighted purple to signify “difficult” driving conditions — drifting snow, reduced visibility, rockfall danger, and slushy or icy conditions.

Where the two roads converge, the Payette Avalanche Center issued an alert of “very dangerous avalanche conditions.”

Idaho 21 was closed in two separate places Wednesday. The first, from Mores Creek Summit to Lowman (milepost 48 to 72), was due to drifting snow, Melder said. The second, from Grandjean to Banner Creek Summit (milepost 94 to 105), is what’s known as “Avalanche Alley.”

“That’s a very avalanche-prone area,” Melder said. “The risk of seeing an avalanche at this point in time is super-high even if the road is clear.”

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center said conditions in the area are very dangerous.

Idaho Transportation Department

Highways across the state, including Idaho 21, Idaho 75, U.S. 20 and portions of Interstate 84 east of Boise, were in bad shape Wednesday. Melder said snow drifting across roadways was a principle issue — and one that’s difficult to address.

ITD has sent resources from the Treasure Valley, where it’s nearly 40 degrees and raining, to the mountains to prepare for additional inclement weather.

“We’ve gained some ground ... but the weather is very unpredictable,” Melder said. “There’s no guarantee we’ll be able to keep things open or open up roads that are closed right now.”

Way up north, Idaho 5 is closed near St. Maries, and multiple highways are in poor condition. In Southeast Idaho, closures are widespread near the Wyoming border, with routes blocked on Idaho 33, Idaho 32, Idaho 87 and U.S. 20.

Transportation officials are urging people to stay home.

“Really the best thing for people in the middle of this is to avoid traveling if you can,” Melder said.

If you absolutely must drive, ITD encourages you to pack an emergency bag, tell others where you’re going and when to expect you, and give yourself ample time to travel. Additionally, Melder said, it’s important to respect road closure barriers, even if the path ahead appears clear.

Find more ITD winter driving resources here and get up-to-the-minute information with the 511 road report map.