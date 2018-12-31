No car? No problem. You can still get up to Bogus Basin, thanks to renewed bus service

Bus service from the Treasure Valley to Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area resumed Monday, less than a month after Bogus officials said the long-running route wouldn’t be available for the 2018-2019 season.

“The community really expressed disappointment when (bus service) was discontinued,” said Susan Saad, spokeswoman for Bogus Basin.

She said the former partner, Caldwell Transportation Co., cited dwindling ridership as the motivation for shutting down the decades-old bus route. Bogus is now partnering with Meridian-based Cascade Student Transportation.

According to a news release, the buses will run daily from Dec. 31 through Jan. 6. After that, they’ll run on weekends and holidays through the end of the season.

The bus route has changed, too. If you want to hitch a ride, you can catch the bus at 7 a.m. at Ten Mile Park and Ride, 3047 W. Overland Road in Meridian; at 7:30 a.m. at the St. Luke’s Eagle Medical Plaza, 3101 E. State Street in Eagle; or at 8 a.m. at the downtown parking lot at Shoreline Drive and 14th Street in Boise. The bus departs the mountain at 5 p.m.

A round-trip ticket costs $10, cash only. Previously, tickets cost $13.

Saad said the bus has long been a transportation option for kids who can’t drive and those without reliable transportation.

Find more information here.