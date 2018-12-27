Ring in the new year with fireworks and snow flurries at these Idaho ski areas

What better way to welcome 2019 than on the slopes? There are all kinds of fireworks shows and family-friendly activities at ski resorts around the Boise area. Here’s what to expect:

Bogus Basin

▪ You’ve got even more trails to take on at Bogus Basin — 88 of the mountain’s 95 trails are open, and 41 of them are groomed. All lifts are open except the Showcase chair lift.

▪ The Thursday storm that brought flurries to the Valley left an inch of snow at Bogus, bringing the base depth total to 28 inches. More snow could fall Friday, according to forecasts.

▪ Spend the first day of 2019 on the slopes: Bogus will host its 3rd annual New Year’s Day fireworks show at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Get there early to catch the Torchlight parade and take advantage of free hot cocoa and cookies.

Brundage Mountain

▪ All 52 of the trails at Brundage and all six lifts are now open. About half of those trails have been groomed recently.

▪ Expect chilly temperatures and fresh powder if you head to Brundage Mountain. The McCall-area mountain’s base depth is now at 45 inches after an overnight storm dumped 3 inches of new snow. Forecasters are calling for even more snow through the weekend and temperatures in the mid-20s.

▪ Head to the mountain on Saturday between 4:30 and 8 p.m. for the Light Up the Night event, including a parade and fireworks.

Soldier Mountain

▪ Soldier is closed on New Year’s Day and Jan. 2. Its Thursday through Sunday schedule begins the following day.

▪ All three of Soldier Mountain’s lifts are open, and 30 of its 36 trails are available for skiing. The mountain hasn’t seen any fresh snow this week, but the base depth is 17 inches.

▪ Snow is in the forecast for Sunday. If you head up early next week, expect chilly temperatures in the teens.

Sun Valley Resort

▪ Sun Valley has opened even more trails on Bald Mountain, offering 65 options. With the exception of the Lookout lift, all lifts on Baldy are running. Fifteen trails are available on Dollar Mountain, where all lifts are operational except for Elkhorn.

▪ You’ll find fresh snow at Sun Valley this weekend. Flurries are in the forecast for Thursday and Sunday, with temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees.

▪ Ring in the new year with the New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash at River Run Lodge, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., or bring the kids and head to Sun Valley a bit earlier for family night skiing and fireworks.

Tamarack Resort

▪ Nearly all of Tamarack’s trails are open, and every lift is running.

▪ Thanks to an overnight storm, Tamarack had 2 inches of fresh powder Thursday morning. The forecast called for more snow on Saturday and Sunday, too.

▪ Tamarack is also celebrating the new year with a fireworks show, bonfire and parade.