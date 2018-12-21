Helping Works

Warm hearts with a cold Lucky Peak bath: Take the plunge for Make-A-Wish kids

By Michelle Jenkins

December 21, 2018 08:12 PM

Trade temporary discomfort for long-lasting rewards at the Great Polar Bear Challenge on Tuesday, Jan. 1.
Well, 2018 is coming to an end (sniff, sniff).

And soon many of us will start sorting out our New Year’s resolutions.

Whether you take the more “traditional” approach and vow to exercise more and eat healthier, or get oddly specific and promise to stop kissing your cat on the mouth, resolutions are a popular way to set your path to a new and improved self.

And if your list includes giving more to charity and being more adventuresome, then let me help you attain those goals right from the get-go.

Brave the icy waters of Lucky Peak Reservoir at the 16th annual Great Polar Bear Challenge on Tuesday, Jan. 1.

Day-of registration starts at 10 a.m., with the plunge kicking off at 11 a.m. at Spring Shores Marina.

Spectators will cheer you on as you either jump, water ski or wakeboard into the water — all for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

Your adrenaline alone should help combat the freezing temps, but if not, knowing that you are tackling such elements to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses will surely give you the warm fuzzies. And coffee and hot cocoa are there to help, too!

The event is free, but all participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50.

To learn more and to register for the Great Polar Bear Challenge, go to idaho.wish.org.

