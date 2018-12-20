Skiing report: 18 inches of new snow at one resort; dress like Santa and ski for free

Boise will see warm temperatures this weekend, but snow has been falling during the week at most of the Treasure Valley-area ski resorts. Here’s what to expect if you head to the mountains this weekend or plan to hit the slopes for the holidays.





Bogus Basin

▪ Night skiing begins on Friday. Operations begin at 4 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day.

▪ Sixty-nine of the mountain’s 95 trails are open (two fewer than last week), but more of them are groomed. The base of the mountain gained 6 inches of snow over the last week, bringing the base total to 24 inches.

▪ Forecasters are calling for snow flurries Thursday and Friday, but Sunday night could bring as much as 7 to 9 inches across the mountain — just in time for holiday skiing.

Brundage

▪ A mid-week storm dropped more than a foot of snow at Brundage, expanding the number of groomed trails. All but one of the resort’s lifts were open Thursday afternoon.

▪ You can hit the slopes with Santa on Christmas Day. Brundage says Mr. Claus will be “spreading holiday cheer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

▪ The base depth at Brundage is 38 inches, and additional snow on Sunday evening could bump that total up by as much as 3 inches. Expect temperatures in the 20s and more light dustings of snow in the coming days.

Soldier Mountain

▪ Soldier Mountain is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year’s Day and Jan. 2. Find a full holiday schedule here.

▪ The lower part of the mountain has 17 inches of snow, while the upper has about 19 inches. Soldier’s forecast is calling for an additional inch on Friday and temperatures hovering around freezing.

Sun Valley

▪ Warm Springs Lodge officially reopens Saturday. Celebrate the holidays by grabbing brunch with Santa or watching the Christmas Eve fireworks and parade. Find a full schedule of holiday events here.

▪ The number of trails open on Bald Mountain has nearly doubled since last week to 43. Ten trails are open on Dollar Mountain, and all of them are groomed. The majority of lifts are running on both mountains.

▪ Forecasts are showing more snow likely on Friday, as well as Sunday and Monday. Temperatures should be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tamarack

▪ Get in the Christmas spirit by dressing as Santa. Don the suit on Dec. 25 and get a free lift ticket.

▪ Tamarack got 9 inches of fresh snow mid-week, bringing the summit total to 29 inches. Four lifts are open, and the majority of trails are, too.

▪ It’ll be a white Christmas in Donnelly. More snow is expected Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.