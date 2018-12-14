The Warm Springs Day Lodge at Sun Valley burned earlier this year. It’s re-opening.

The Warm Springs Day Lodge at Sun Valley Resort will re-open Saturday — eight months after it was badly damaged in a fire.

The public is invited to attend a grand re-opening celebration at 11 a.m. Dec. 22.

Sun Valley used the refurbishment as an opportunity to improve the lodge in the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain. Improvements include expanded seating, a mountain-view bar and a Konditorei location that will serve organically grown, locally roasted coffee and house-made pastries.

