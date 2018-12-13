Skiing report: Another Idaho resort opens, and here’s where to find fresh powder

Heading to the mountains this weekend? Here’s what you can expect at ski areas in and around the Treasure Valley.

Bogus Basin

▪ Bogus opened Dec. 6, ahead of schedule. In a Wednesday news release, officials said early season conditions still exist — so watch out for bare patches — but the mountain had 18 inches of snow at its base and a season total of 37 inches by Thursday morning.

▪ Seventy-one of the mountain’s 91 trails are opened, and 19 of them are groomed.

▪ Coach, Deerpoint, Morningstar, Superior, Pinecreek and Bitterroot lifts are open, as are the magic carpets.

▪ Bogus officials are anticipating a 30 percent chance of snow Friday night, and weekend high temperatures in the low 30s.

Brundage Mountain

▪ A storm early in the week dropped 5 inches of fresh powder at Brundage, which opened Dec. 7. According to a news release, snow depths across the mountain are between 28 and 29 inches.

▪ Thanks to the snowfall, several runs are groomed: Temptation, Engen, 45th, Bear, Griz, Easy Street, Tater Tot, Roller Coast and Centennial Lane. NW Passage and Hidden Valley are closed until they receive enough snow.

▪ Forty-seven of the mountain’s 52 trails are open, and five of its six lifts are operating. You can also tube, fat bike and use Nordic trails at the McCall Activity Barn.

▪ The ski area could see some light snow this weekend, with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s.

Soldier Mountain Ski Area

▪ This Fairfield-area mountain will open Dec. 15 with eight groomed runs and more ungroomed offerings.

▪ As of Thursday morning, mountain officials reported 17 inches of snow on the upper part of the mountain and 14 inches on the lower part.

▪ All three of the Soldier ski lifts are open.

▪ If you’re heading up this weekend, expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Sun Valley

▪ Sun Valley has 27 inches of snow at the base of its mountains and 30 inches at the top, as of Thursday.

▪ The fire-damaged Warm Springs Lodge is set for a grand reopening on Dec. 22.

▪ Twenty-two trails and six lifts are open on Bald Mountain, and all but one of those trails have been groomed. Expect packed powder conditions. On Dollar Mountain, snow is powdery. Nine trails are open on Dollar (all of which are groomed), and three lifts are running.

▪ This weekend will see cloudy conditions and temperatures between 33 and 37 degrees. Want to ski some fresh snow? Forecasts are calling for snow at Sun Valley on Monday.

Tamarack Resort

▪ Tamarack got an additional 5 inches of snow mid-week, bringing its total snowfall to 24 inches at the summit and 21 inches mid-mountain.

▪ Three of the resort’s six lifts are operating (Tamarack, Summit and Discovery), and 25 runs are open.