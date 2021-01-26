Kids have cabin fever? Take them ice fishing on a frozen Idaho lake! 

Fishing is a great family activity, and for the past year, I’ve found myself exploring new ways to plan outings around my young daughter, Quinn. These trips are different from my solo adventures, but sharing the outdoors with the next generation — and watching her experience the magic of catching and learning about fish — is an amazing experience.

During winter, many of my fishing trips take place on the ice. From annual treks to legendary Henrys Lake to exploring uncharted waters in search of new catches, I’ve developed a passion for hardwater fishing. I’m also finding that, under the right circumstances, it’s very family-friendly. Quinn’s first real fishing trip took place atop frozen Horsethief Reservoir last February. And she’s already joined me on the ice a few times this season — along with sledding and building snowmen, it’s a favorite winter pastime for our family.

Want to cure your kids’ cabin fever with some ice fishing this winter? Here are a few tips:

Short and Sweet: A couple hours is ideal for a kid-friendly trip. Arriving at zero-dark-thirty may not be realistic, but the littles will be happier fishing the warmer midday hours anyway. Picking good weather days helps, too. One complication for Treasure Valley anglers is that most frozen lakes require a long drive. Incorporating fishing into a cabin weekend or combining it with a visit to a sled hill is a good way to maximize the trip.

Keep it Simple: Kids don’t care what’s biting — if they are catching fish, they’ll stay interested. Places with easy access and higher catch rates should take priority, even if it means catching mostly pan-sized trout or small perch. One fun destination to check out is Warm Lake. By staying at North Shore Lodge, anglers are just a short walk from a frozen lake well stocked with rainbow trout and Kokanee salmon.

Stay Warm and Dry: Keeping warm always makes ice fishing more enjoyable. With kids, it’s critical. Make sure to bundle them in layers and bring extra pairs of dry gloves and socks. A pop-up shelter and a buddy heater are essential with younger kids. When they’re not in the shelter, keep kids moving. Hopefully, they’ll be chasing bites around, but building a snowman or finding a nearby hill can also keep them occupied while you figure out the bite.

Safety First: Remember to fish on at least four inches of clear, solid ice. When I choose a spot, I look for old fishing holes and check to see if they break through. If they do, I find somewhere else to drill—having a little foot get soaked is a quick way to ruin a trip. Keeping blankets and a change of clothes in the car is another good safety measure.

Make it Fun: When Quinn comes ice fishing, she and her friends get to reel in all the fish. The excitement on her face when I shout “Quinney, we have a bite!” is priceless. As kids get older, putting them in charge of an ice rod or two is a great way to teach them the ropes. Favorite treats and snacks are a must, of course. And if the fish aren’t cooperating, you can pivot to sled rides, snowball fights or whatever leads to fun winter memories for your family. Tight lines!

Tackle Tom’s to host Cascade Cup Tournament

Tackle Tom’s sporting goods shop will host its annual Cascade Cup tournament Feb. 13 and 14. Contestants can compete as individuals or teams of two for $10,000 worth of prizes, including a Snowdog machine. Prizes will be awarded across multiple categories, including trout and perch — and the $1,000 reward for a three-pound perch is still up for grabs, too. Registration is $60 per team, $25 per individual and $10 for kids 13 and under. Proceeds will benefit the Cascade Schools’ FFA program. For more info or to sign up, email tackletomscascade@gmail.com or visit the Tackle Tom’s Facebook page.

