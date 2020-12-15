Want to have your best fishing trip of the year? Here’s how.

For an angler, nothing beats those special days when everything is working. I recently enjoyed such an outing, and I still smile every time I think about it.

Epic fishing days require luck and, usually, cooperation from Mother Nature. But there are a few things we can do to boost our chances. Here are some tips that can help make it happen:

Have a Game Plan: It pays to be prepared. When I plan a fishing trip, I make a mental checklist of everything I could possibly need. On this particular trip, my buddy Caleb and I carefully plotted our day, including target species, lures and baits, and a backup plan, which was important because…

Stay Flexible: The morning of our trip, conditions at our preferred destination were looking less than ideal. As we loaded the truck, we decided to call a last-second audible and head to our backup spot. The bait and tackle plan we’d put together was still applicable, and it looked like ice, weather and fishing conditions would be better. It wound up being our best decision of the day!

Outwork the Competition: I’m a big believer in fishing at first light (especially during ice fishing season), but from my house in Meridian, it’s a two-hour drive to just about anywhere frozen. That 4:30 alarm was painful, but sure enough, we were the first ones to arrive, giving us our pick of spots and first crack at the hungry fish below.

Be Ready for Anything: Within 20 minutes of sunup, it was an all-out fire drill as we sprinted across the ice chasing one wiggling rod after another. On one bite, I set the hook and heard a loud snap — the line caught on some ice in my reel and broke. I saw the loose line racing toward the hole and somehow managed to grab it. I hand-lined a nice trout onto the ice, then immediately had to dash off and grab another rod. It was chaos of the best kind!

Never Give Up: Caleb suffered a misfortune when a fish dragged one of his rods through the ice. He took it in stride and set up another, but an hour later it, too, got knocked over. He was a good 50 feet away, but as he raced toward his fallen rod holder, I yelled that I could still see the red handle of his reel. He lunged and grabbed the rod handle, which had miraculously wedged itself against the ice. A couple minutes later, he landed an 18-inch rainbow. It was our biggest fish of the day until…

Bring a Buddy: It’s always fun to fish with your friends — and they come in handy when big fish strike. We were just about to wrap things up when I got a bite and set the hook, expecting another pan-sized trout. Instead, my rod bent with violent force and a huge fish started peeling drag. “I’m coming, buddy!” Caleb shouted, pulling on waterproof gloves. He was at my side in seconds, eagerly awaiting the monster below. Our buddy Adam, an ace photographer, captured the moment as we hauled a 21-inch rainbow through the ice. It was the cherry on the sundae of one of the best fishing days of 2020.

Keep Fishing: There will be slow days on the water — ice fishing can be particularly fickle — but you can’t have an awesome day unless you keep planning trips. Patience, practice and experience will make all the difference. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.