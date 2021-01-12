Want a fishing memory that will last a lifetime? Visit this Idaho taxidermist.

Editor’s note: For 2021, Jordan Rodriguez’s fishing column will appear twice a month in the Idaho Statesman and at IdahoStatesman.com.

Fish taxidermy has fascinated me from an early age. Seeing a huge fish mounted at a tackle shop or lodge always fills me with questions. Who caught that fish? What must it have been like to fight and land such a monster? How many anglers’ hearts did it break over the years?

For me, 2020 was a year filled with big fish and memorable trips. I landed a personal-best trout in April. I witnessed a state-record crappie in July. And in December, I caught a state record of my own by pulling a rare Lahontan cutthroat through the ice.

But none of these fish surpassed my all-time favorite catch — a 24-inch largemouth bass I landed in 2014. The fish was a rare find, especially in Idaho, where bass grow slowly. Catching a 20-incher is relatively rare, and a two-footer is once-in-a-lifetime stuff. I released that fish so it could continue growing (and spawning every year), but I knew I wanted a mount made one day.

That day came on Christmas, when my family gifted me a replica of my trophy bass. Actually, it came a couple months prior, when my wife told me the news and gave me license to start shopping. My research led me to Tall Tale Taxidermy in Meridian.

Tall Tale is run by Dave Danner, an Idaho native with more than four decades of experience. He learned taxidermy from his grandfather and made his first mount at 12 years old. Today, he taxidermies a couple hundred animals per year, focusing most of his business on fish.

“I never seem to run out of work — I’m blessed the good lord sent me a good thing,” Danner said. “Plus, I get to talk to the guys who catch all these big fish, and it’s pretty awesome to hear the stories.”

There are two kinds of fish taxidermy — skin mounts and replicas. A skin mount requires harvesting the fish, and Danner says field care is the key to a successful mount. Anglers should do everything they can to keep the fish — especially the fins — moist until it can be frozen. Wrapping the fish in a wet towel is a good way to keep it taxidermy-ready.

“No newspapers, no salt,” Danner says. “Just keep that fish moist and cold and get it to the taxidermist as quickly as possible.”

With a well-cared-for specimen, Danner can skin, tan, stretch, sew and dry the mount in relatively short order. Each species has unique details, but there isn’t much he hasn’t seen.

I chose to release my trophy catch, and Danner can create replica mounts for anglers who do the same. He just needs the measurements — length and girth at the widest point — and a photo. Danner orders the closest replica “blank” he can find, assembles it and paints it to match your catch.

“I prefer doing real fish, but the replicas are good, too,” Danner said. “If a skin mount is done right, it will last as long as a reproduction. Either way, I look at it as a piece of artwork. That’s what good taxidermy is, and a good mount will last a lifetime.”

As an added bonus, Danner puts his fish mounts on a nifty two-way base that can sit on a flat surface or hang on a wall. His fish are always two-sided so they can be displayed from multiple angles.

Taxidermy isn’t cheap, so I recommend saving it for a truly special fish. Tall Tale charges $20 an inch for both methods — skin mounts are more labor-intensive, while replicas have higher fixed costs. Those prices are competitive with what I saw in the local market, and I’m thrilled with how mine came out. As I typed this sentence, I looked up at the monster bass atop my desk and vividly remembered the thrilling take, the head-shaking fight, her unbelievable size, and watching her swim off with a sweep of her massive tail. It just might be the best Christmas gift I’ve ever been given. Tight lines!

Note: If you’re interested in having a fish mount made, contact Tall Tale Taxidermy at (208) 888-2827.

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.