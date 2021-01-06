Guess which state tops list of moving destinations? Ah, but it gets even better, Idaho.

Have you sensed a trend driving up to Bogus Basin recently? Man, those vandals really put in some sweat spraying anti-California graffiti mile after mile, didn’t they?

Do you even quietly wonder — perhaps during rush hour, perhaps not so quietly — if the entire universe has moved to Boise, Eagle and Meridian?

People are stampeding the Gem State. Everyone knows that. But it’s at a rate more impressive (or depressing?) than anywhere else in the lower 48. At least according to a study from the nation’s largest household goods mover.

Idaho finished No. 1 on the 2020 list of Top Moving Destinations from United Van Lines. It’s part of the company’s 44th annual National Migration Study, which compiles destination rankings by comparing percentages of inbound and outbound moves. The rankings reflect states with 250 or more United Van Lines moves.

Even niftier? This is the second straight year Idaho has topped the list.

Seventy percent of Idaho moves in 2020 were inbound. Boise had an even higher rate — 75 percent — thrusting it among the top metropolitan areas flooded with inbound relocations.

The top 10 inbound states of 2020, in this order, were Idaho, South Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Arkansas.

“The study showed residents are continuing to flock to Mountain West states like Idaho and Arizona (more than 55 percent inbound moves),” according to a media release, “and Southern states also saw a high number of people moving in — with nearly 55 percent of moves being inbound. It also revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic factored into and accelerated many decisions to move.”

Want to live in place where everybody is bailing? Try California, of course. But it’s not the No. 1 exodus zone.

That would be beautiful New Jersey (70 percent fleeing), which has owned the top outbound ranking for the past three years. In 2020, it was followed by New York, Illinois, Connecticut, California, Kansas, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Ohio and Maryland.

Need yet another Idaho statistic to groan about? According to United Van Lines’ surveys, more people moved to the Gem State because of cost of living than anywhere else. Because, you know, housing and rent are barely rising in the Treasure Valley.

At least we still can afford to camp. Except every single campsite in this state already has been booked next summer, right?

Want a smidgen of hope, claustrophobic Idahoans? Here you go. Overall, Idaho didn’t actually have the highest percentage of inbound moves in 2020. Vermont did. But United Van Lines handled fewer than 250 moves for that state, so Vermont didn’t qualify to get ranked.

To see the full 2020 study and an interactive map, visit the United Van Lines website.

To mess up your dry January, keep reading these columns.