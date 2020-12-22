Fishing report: What to catch on ice and in open water – and my top five fish of 2020

While most of us won’t be sad to see 2020 in our rearview mirror, there’s no doubt it was a big year for fishing and the outdoors. I guess that’s what happens when so many forms of indoor entertainment are closed or limited for months at a time.

In this final fishing report of the year, I’ll provide a quick update on ice and open-water fishing. Much of it remains similar to my last report — trout and perch are biting through the ice, while rivers remain a good bet for trout and steelhead — so I’m also recapping my top five fish of the year, starting with:

A daughter’s first catch. It sure was special to see my daughter Quinn reel in her first fish at 18 months old. It was just a pan-sized Horsethief rainbow, but her excitement melted my heart. A monster trout. Anytime you catch a personal best fish, it’s been a good day. When I see pictures of the 10-pound rainbow I caught and released on the Snake River this spring, I still marvel at its fatness. Drag-smoking smallmouth. Nothing beats the excitement of a big bass, and the 4.5-pounder I landed on the Snake River this summer did not disappoint. After smashing a crankbait in shallow water, the fish went full airborne multiple times during a wild, heart-stopping fight. Crappie of a lifetime. It wasn’t my catch, but being there to net and witness the 17-inch crappie caught by my friend Jon was unforgettable. The girth on that fish—which set a new state record for catch-and-release—still blows my mind! A record on ice. I recently rolled the dice on ice fishing some new territory, and it paid off with a state record catch! Read all about it in next week’s column. On to the fishing report:

Ice fishing update

Hardwater fishing is in full swing. As of this writing, the following lakes have safe ice and are fishing well for anglers using the usual assortment of jigs, spoons and bait.

Lake Cascade (famed jumbo yellow perch, rainbow trout and usually a few surprises).

Horsethief Reservoir (rainbow trout, Kokanee salmon).

Warm Lake (rainbow trout, Kokanee, brook trout, bull trout, Mackinaw trout).

Magic Reservoir (rainbow trout, perch, brown trout). Magic is only accessible on the southern end because of low water this year.

Mormon Reservoir (rainbow trout, perch).

Because ice is forming earlier than normal across much of Idaho, some bonus lakes and reservoirs may freeze over this year. I will continue to provide updates in my articles, but should you decide to venture out and test new ice on your own, remember to use the buddy system and drill test holes as you go. Four inches of clear ice is the recommended minimum for safe fishing. If you’re interested in learning more, I recently added a few seats to my sold-out Ice Fishing 101 class, coming up in January.

Open water update

Trout fishing continues to produce for those willing to bundle up and wear waders. Rainbow and brown trout are the primary catches on the Boise and Owyhee Rivers. The South Fork Boise is catch-and-release only through March 31. I’d avoid the Payette, which is clogged with floating ice and snow. Drifting pockets of deeper water with a nymph, streamer, spinner or bait (where allowed) is the ticket for catching river trout during winter.

Steelhead fishing is also an option, and there are still hatchery fish being caught close to home in the Boise River. Get the latest details on steelhead fish counts and catch rates on Fish & Game’s website.

Merry Christmas to all, and tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.