‘Tis the season for Fishmas gifts. Here’s what to buy for your favorite angler

The most wonderful time of the year is nearly upon us.

I’m talking, of course, about ice fishing season! The more knowledge and experience I gain on the ice, the more excited I get for Idaho’s lakes and reservoirs to freeze over each winter.

With Christmas approaching, ice fishing gear — or any kind of fishing gear — makes the perfect gift for your favorite angler. As you make your shopping list, here are a few ideas for wishing your loved ones a Merry Fishmas:

Auger: This is one piece of equipment an angler must have to get into ice fishing, and there are plenty of options for cutting a hole in the ice. Hand-powered models start at less than $100. If your angler already has an electric drill, a specialized auger bit can be purchased for less than $200. From there, we get into power models. My first auger was a gas-powered Eskimo I got for less than $300. It drilled hundreds of holes for me and was very user-friendly. Propane models are typically a small step up in price. The final option is a lithium battery-powered auger like the StrikeMaster I purchased this year. They aren’t cheap, but if you’re a diehard, a battery auger is a great option No fuel, no cranky pull-starts, fewer parts to replace, and a battery rated for more than 100 holes per charge.

Flasher: An auger is the tool you buy to get started ice fishing. A flasher is the tool you buy (or gift) to take things to the next level. These lunchbox-sized fish finders allow anglers to keep track of what’s happening under the ice — you can see individual fish approach and bite your lure on the illuminated dial. A solid starter model like the Vexilar I got two Christmases ago costs around $300.

Idaho Outdoors newsletter Expert outdoor sports and gardening news for the Treasure Valley and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fishing rod combo: Every angler could always use a new rod and reel (although the shape of the box under the tree might be a dead giveaway). For multispecies fishing in Idaho waters, I recommend a nice spinning rod/reel combo like the Lew’s Speed Stick, which costs $100 or less. Ice fishing combos make great gifts, too. The Ugly Stik GX2 and the Clam Ice Sniper are two solid, reliable models for under $30.

Fillet knife: For those who like to harvest some of their catch, a good fillet knife is a game-changer. Boneless fillets are the best way to enjoy fish in the frying pan, in the oven or on the smoker. Good models start around $25 and go up from there.

Fishing class: If your angler is new to the sport, new to the area or just looking for new tips and tricks, send him or her to one of my Tight Lines 208 fishing classes. I’ll be offering about one class per month in 2021 — starting with Ice Fishing 101 on January 28 — on topics including bass, trout, panfish, fly-fishing, sturgeon, catfish and more! Most classes cost $60 and include a tackle starter kit.

Stocking stuffers: Fishing lures and knickknacks make great stocking stuffers. Here are a few of my favorites, all for less than $10: a bag of Zoom soft plastics; a bag of split-shot sinkers; Ned Rig jig heads; baitholder hooks; a pack of bobbers (I prefer the Styrofoam unbreakable ones); a spinnerbait; fly-fishing leader or tippet; Panther Martin spinners; VMC tungsten ice fishing jigs; fishing pliers; the Rapala countdown jerk bait; inexpensive polarized sun glasses; slip-on cleats for ice fishing; a bag of homemade jigs from local lure maker Kyle Zemke.

Happy shopping, and tight lines!

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.