Fishing report: Safe ice has arrived in Idaho! Here’s where to go.

By Jordan Rodriguez Special to the Idaho Statesman

It has been a chilly holiday season thus far, but those bitter mornings and frosted windshields do come with a benefit — we have safe ice on several fisheries, a few weeks ahead of what we’d see in a typical year. Here are some pointers on where and how to enjoy the early ice, along with tips for December fishing in Idaho:

Ice fishing

As always, safety should be top-of-mind when ice fishing. The minimum thickness required for fishing is four inches, and while we have that on several lakes, anglers should proceed with caution early in the season. Be careful around the edges, drill test holes as you go and use the buddy system. Here are some reports as of this writing:

Trout

Trout fishing remains excellent. Bundled up anglers are still catching rainbows and browns on flies (primarily nymphs and occasional streamers) in the Boise and Owyhee rivers; trolling with pop gear and spinners has been hot at C.J. Strike Reservoir (although there may be some ice buildup around boat ramps if the cold temperatures continue); and trout are the most common catch for ice anglers.

Steelhead

Catch rates remain decent, with anglers averaging 5 to 11 hours per fish on the Snake River and 7 to 14 hours per fish on the North Fork Clearwater and main Clearwater. There are also a few steelhead still being caught in the Boise River after recent urban stocking efforts. Fish with roe, jigs and bobbers, streamers, wobbling plugs or Rapala-style jerk baits. A steelhead permit is mandatory and barbless hooks are required everywhere except the Boise. Get the latest details on the Fish and Game website. Tight lines!

Jordan Rodriguez has been fishing Idaho waters since he was a teen. Share your fish stories, adventures, tips and tricks with him at tightlinesboise@gmail.com or visit www.tightlines208.com.

