Body of fisherman discovered in Snake River near Swan Falls, with help of expert
The body of a man who fell into the Snake River early Sunday has been recovered by authorities.
The 42-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the water near the Swan Falls Dam at around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a blog post by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Campers in the area heard a man struggling but were unable to see him, the post said. Deputies later found fishing supplies on the dock.
Dive teams from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Boise Fire Department were unable to locate the body on Sunday and began searching again Tuesday. Gene Ralston, a Kuna man who is a renowned underwater search and discovery professional, assisted authorities in locating the body, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr.
