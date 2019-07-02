Body of fisherman discovered in Snake River near Swan Falls, with help of expert

Myths about drowning, tips to keep your kids safe around water Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mike Kapuscinski, aquatics director for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, gives specific tips for keeping children safe around swimming pools and water — and addresses myths about drowning.

The body of a man who fell into the Snake River early Sunday has been recovered by authorities.

The 42-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the water near the Swan Falls Dam at around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a blog post by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Campers in the area heard a man struggling but were unable to see him, the post said. Deputies later found fishing supplies on the dock.

Dive teams from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Boise Fire Department were unable to locate the body on Sunday and began searching again Tuesday. Gene Ralston, a Kuna man who is a renowned underwater search and discovery professional, assisted authorities in locating the body, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW