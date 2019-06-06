Deputies continue search for 18-year-old swimmer who jumped in the Boise River last night

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office continued Thursday to search for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday night in the Boise River near the Star Road bridge.

The 18-year-old swimmer reportedly jumped into fast-moving water near Main Street and Star Road in Star. He and two other people jumped into the water, but the missing man did not resurface, according to the sheriff’s office.

Because Boise River water flows are at a high level, it is challenging to get water rescue crews into the water. The sheriff’s office reported that it is using a drone to search the river.

Crews from @starfiredist, @Eaglefire_Dept, @BoisePD, @BoiseFire & Lifeflight helped with an aerial search for the missing man last night. ACSO is searching this morning using an unmanned aerial vehicle because the water is too high and too swift to safely put the dive team in. pic.twitter.com/YXHvjvetjG — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) June 6, 2019

The city of Star warned people on its Facebook page to stay out of the river.

“We have had four river rescues here in Star over the past month,” according to the city’s post. “The river is running high, fast and cold and not ready for people to swim. Not only are those who think they can swim in the river risking their lives but also the lives of our first responders.”