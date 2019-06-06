West Ada
Deputies continue search for 18-year-old swimmer who jumped in the Boise River last night
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office continued Thursday to search for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday night in the Boise River near the Star Road bridge.
The 18-year-old swimmer reportedly jumped into fast-moving water near Main Street and Star Road in Star. He and two other people jumped into the water, but the missing man did not resurface, according to the sheriff’s office.
Because Boise River water flows are at a high level, it is challenging to get water rescue crews into the water. The sheriff’s office reported that it is using a drone to search the river.
The city of Star warned people on its Facebook page to stay out of the river.
“We have had four river rescues here in Star over the past month,” according to the city’s post. “The river is running high, fast and cold and not ready for people to swim. Not only are those who think they can swim in the river risking their lives but also the lives of our first responders.”
