West Ada

Deputies continue search for 18-year-old swimmer who jumped in the Boise River last night

How to save yourself from drowning

Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. By
Up Next
Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. By

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office continued Thursday to search for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday night in the Boise River near the Star Road bridge.

The 18-year-old swimmer reportedly jumped into fast-moving water near Main Street and Star Road in Star. He and two other people jumped into the water, but the missing man did not resurface, according to the sheriff’s office.

Because Boise River water flows are at a high level, it is challenging to get water rescue crews into the water. The sheriff’s office reported that it is using a drone to search the river.

The city of Star warned people on its Facebook page to stay out of the river.

“We have had four river rescues here in Star over the past month,” according to the city’s post. “The river is running high, fast and cold and not ready for people to swim. Not only are those who think they can swim in the river risking their lives but also the lives of our first responders.”

Ruth Brown

Reporter Ruth Brown covers the criminal justice and correctional systems in Idaho. She focuses on breaking news, public safety and social justice. Prior to coming to the Idaho Statesman, she was a reporter at the Idaho Press-Tribune, the Bakersfield Californian and the Idaho Falls Post Register. If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  