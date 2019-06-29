Young girl pulled from Redfish Lake dies; divers find body of adult male underwater

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

A young girl who was pulled out of Redfish Lake on Friday morning has died, and the body of an adult male was also recovered from the lake.

The girl, believed to be 4 or 5 years old, was pulled out of the water by bystanders, who then administered CPR. She was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum and then to the Boise Medical Center, where she died, according to a press release.

A pair of men’s boots were discovered on the bank of the lake Friday morning as well, along with a kayak sitting overturned in the lake. Idaho Fish and Game’s sonar equipment detected a body approximately 55 feet under the surface of the lake. The body of the adult male was then recovered Saturday morning.

The identities of the girl and adult male have not been released.